The repair works of the El Paraje bridge have suffered a new setback, and what is certain is that it will not be passable next summer, as planned. The project presented by the Molina de Segura City Council does not yet have the authorization of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), since it must be accompanied by a hydrological study to determine the flow that the platform can support, as contemplated in the water law. In addition, despite the fact that it was built half a century ago, the basin body recognizes that there is no precedent for the authorization of the viaduct, so the works will not only involve its repair, but also its legalization.

This is how the president of the CHS, Mario Urrea, accompanied by the water commissioner, Javier García, told the mayor of Alguazas, Silvia Ruiz, during a work meeting that took place this week.

The Municipality of Moline has already presented a study, but the one required by the basin organization must be more precise and have a return of five hundred years. The Councilor for Works and Public Roads of the Molina City Council, Montserrat Montanos, explains to LA VERDAD that on Tuesday they received a letter from the Confederation in which they requested this hydrological study that, as confirmed, will delay the project, which was already under contract and awarded. However, it has not yet passed through the government meeting in order not to run out of terms, according to the mayor of Moline, Eliseo García.

The DANA of September 2019 caused damage and residents who used it have to use the Alguazas road since then



The mayor of Municipal Works also foresees that new modifications can be made to the project that will increase the economic costs of the repair.

Neighborhood “despair”



This new setback has been a serious setback for the residents of the two neighborhoods of Molina and Alguazas that make the most use of this infrastructure: Santa Rita and El Paraje. The president of the El Paraje neighborhood association, María José Martínez, acknowledges that there is “widespread despair and discouragement.” And he wonders “what would happen if the hydrological plan is not accepted and the project is not authorized by the Confederation?”

Martínez indicates that last September the leaders of the basin organization already conveyed to the neighborhood representatives that the repair project should be accompanied by a hydrological plan, “so this is nothing new.”

Since the bridge was damaged, residents have to use the Alguazas to Molina highway to get around, as the viaduct that connects the aforementioned neighborhoods is not passable. This causes traffic jams on this road because it is used by many drivers from Molina, Alguazas and Las Torres de Cotillas, mainly. “There are people who travel five or six times a day,” laments Martínez.

The Governing Board of the Molina City Council began in March the contract for the repair works with an expense of 349,996 euros. According to the agreement, the contribution of the central government will be decisive, which will subsidize 50% of the amount, while the consistories will contribute 25% each.