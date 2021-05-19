The main lyrical halls of the world – as well as museums, theaters and most cultural centers – suffered (and suffer) the devastation of the pandemic. Practically inactive, only in recent months some were able to return, as the Metropolitan did in New York a few days ago.

Between us, the Teatro Colón had to attend to other tasks due to the emergency situation and beyond some restricted concerts at the beginning of this year, for now the 2021 program remains on hold. Much more, with the situation we are experiencing.

Perhaps like a beacon, the Liceu de Barcelona announced an ambitious 21/22 season to celebrate its 175th anniversary, which will not only encompass classical and contemporary opera, but also poetry, photo, philosophical debates, dance.

The Venezuelan director Gustavo Dudamel, with Mozart’s “The Magic Flute”, and the Russian singer Anna Netrebko will be among the great attractions. In the case of Netrebko, who already performed three years ago at the Colón and is one of the central figures of recent times, will do so with a high demand: one act by La Bohéme, another by Turandot and one more, by Macbeth. , in the same evening.

Culture as a refuge



The entire program of the Liceu (46 shows with 232 functions) will have as its axis a message of hope in the face of the current drama: “Our titles speak of the common dream for a better destiny,” said director Víctor García de Gomar, when presenting this season.

For now, the room will only be able to be occupied by 70%, although they hope that the situation will normalize in early 2022 and they can complete it. And perhaps his definition of the lyrical halls –and the cultural centers- to get out of this endless pain at some point is equally valid among us: “We are a place where we can take refuge from the shipwreck, we are the way, we are the destination. We are paradise ”.