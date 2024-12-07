Those responsible for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral have reorganized their plans this Friday and it will finally be carried out only inside the temple due to the unfavorable weather conditions scheduled for this Saturday.

“By common agreement between the diocese of Paris and the Presidency of the Republic, “The entire ceremony will take place inside the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral.”the two institutions have detailed in a joint statement.

In this sense, they have explained that the meteorological services predict gusts of wind of between 65 and 80 kilometers per hour, which forces preparations to be reorganized. At first, The event contemplated two very marked times: one more political abroad, led by the president, Emmanuel Macron, and another inside, more purely religious, with the archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, as the protagonist.

The ceremony was to begin at 7:00 p.m. in the patio next to the facade, where all the guests were going to be located. The list of attendees includes US first lady Jill Biden and president-elect Donald Trump; the Belgian kings Philip and Matilda; the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier; the Ukrainian, Volodymyr Zelensky; the Paraguayan head of state, Santiago Peña, or that of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

To begin, a video about the reconstruction was going to be projected and a dramatized reading and a musical number. Then, the highlight of the events abroad would begin: a speech by President Macron to highlight the reopening as a moment of national pride and unity.

From the Elysée they had influenced the marking of the secular and republican nature of that intervention of the president and making the speech abroad helped to reinforce that message. After these acts, according to the original planning, Archbishop Ulrich would take the lead in striking the door of the Gothic cathedral with the cross, pronouncing a psalm three times before crossing the threshold.





With that solemn moment, Notre Dame would be officially reopened and all guests could be allowed inside.. The organization has not transmitted how the program will be developed when it was transferred entirely inside the cathedral.

Tomorrow is the second time that the weather has ruined a major event this year, after Rain will completely ruin the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games of Paris, which ran along the Seine and next to the Eiffel Tower. In that case, despite everything, it remained as planned and became the first Olympic opening held outside a stadium.