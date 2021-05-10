The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will announce this Monday the lifting in England of more restriction measures due to the coronavirus pandemic that will be applied from next day 17. Among the most anticipated measures, it is expected that hugs from friends and family will once again be allowed indoors.

The Tory leader is expected to detail how the next step in the “roadmap” drawn up by his government will take place at a press conference Monday afternoon. Among the expected announcements is that of the relaxation of more social distancing norms in view of the recent data on infections and deaths from COVID-19 registered in this country.

According to the Executive’s plans, it is expected that from next Monday most of the social distancing rules are removed outdoors, although gatherings of more than 30 people will remain illegal.

Cuddling indoors will again be allowed in the UK. Photo: REUTERS

Cuddling with family and friends indoors will also be allowed again, where it will be applied the so-called “rule of six” (which allows meetings of up to six individuals) and meetings between members of two different households will also be allowed.

It is also planned that hospitality businesses, such as pubs and restaurants, can resume their activities in the interior, and that entertainment venues such as cinemas or playgrounds reopen; indoor adult group sports and exercise classes resume.

Other guidelines Johnson is expected to confirm after reviewing them during a morning meeting with members of his cabinet will also include allowing up to 30 people to attend weddings, receptions and funerals.

The government considers that the latest data suggest that relaxing the rules from May 17 will not cause a spike in infections.

According to the latest figures, a third of adults in the United Kingdom are already fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (17,669,379 have received the two doses of the preparation), equivalent to 33.5% of all people over 18 years of age .

“The roadmap continues, our successful vaccination program continues, more than two-thirds of adults in the UK have already received their first vaccine and we can anticipate one cautious but irreversible de-escalation“Johnson said.

The government indicated that infection rates in the country are now at the lowest level since last September and that hospital admissions for the disease continue to decline.

The latest data revealed this Sunday pointed to two new deaths from coronavirus and 1,770 infections in 24 hours.

Source: EFE