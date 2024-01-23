Much is the same during the reopened trial about the murder of Peter R. de Vries and much is different. What remains the same: under great media interest, the two perpetrators of the murder will be brought to trial, just like in 2022. What is different: they have been joined by seven other suspects, including an alleged murder broker.

Kamil E. and Delano G. were sentenced to life in prison in 2022 for the murder of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries in July 2021. The case was reopened shortly before the judge was to make a ruling. A new witness had come forward to the police, an anonymous Polish man called 'Eddy', and new suspects were arrested. When it turned out that one of the judges was moving abroad, it was decided to do the case all over again.

Face mask and hood

The nine men in the heavily secured court in Amsterdam-Osdorp are slumped with their arms folded, listening to the judge. The alleged organizer Krystian M. is completely unrecognizable, wearing a face mask and a hood over his head. The judge asks if he wants to take off his face mask and hood. So no.

Kamil E. is said to have driven the getaway car, Delano G. is said to have shot. The other seven suspects (Divainy K., Krystian M., Gerower C., Erickson O., Ludgardo S., Christopher W. and Konrad W.) are suspected of participating in an organization with terrorist intent, and some are also suspected of complicity or provoking the murder of De Vries. Their roles range from arranging transport, filming and organizing. The name of top criminal Ridouan Taghi surfaced in the investigation, but he will not be prosecuted in this case.

The hearing begins with the suspects being heard as witnesses in the others' cases. Five of the nine cannot name a profession that they practice, but the rest do: Kamil E. says he is an electrician, Gerower C. works in the kitchen, Erickson O. is a parcel deliverer and Divainy K. is a hairdresser. They all say they are religious, but they find it difficult to repeat the sentence that the judge recites. “So help me God Almighty.” The judge must speak. “God Almighty,” says Delano G. Konrad W. says after the judge recites the oath that he is invoking his right to remain silent.

Preliminary explorations

The suspects say little, Delano G. keeps his promise that he will “fully” invoke his right to remain silent. A few suspects do not answer the question in which country they went to school. “I appeal to my silence,” says Erickson O. And if they do say something, they emphasize that they had nothing to do with it. Gerower C. says that what he is suspected of is not true at all. The judge: “What's wrong with it?” “Yes, all kinds of things.”

Erickson O. reads an A4 sheet of paper at the beginning of the hearing. He says that he did not know Peter R. de Vries and did not participate in the criminal organization. “I did not participate in the distribution of the images of Peter R. de Vries.” His voice shakes.

So it must come from the file. A good picture of the day of the assassination attempt can be given, based on the many camera images and hacked messages. For example, Kamil E. and Delano G. are said to have sent messages to their client, probably Krystian M. These messages include a video from the day of the attack on an industrial estate in Amsterdam, showing how a weapon is being loaded. Another message: “Bro, I'm going to shoot that damn thing all the way through her body.” And: “I love this.”

'He didn't move anything anymore'

Images of the attack itself are also shown. Shortly before, you can see how Delano G. would walk through the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat. When the judge says that the images can be shocking, Kelly de Vries, daughter of the crime reporter, leaves the room.

After the murder, the messages become euphoric in tone. “He is dead, kk dead.” When asked whether it is certain that Peter R. de Vries is dead, the answer is: “Yes bro, he stopped moving.”

Images are shown showing Gerower C. and Erickson O. running after Peter R. de Vries. While he is lying on the ground, one of them, according to the investigation Erickson O., films De Vries' body with his phone. When those images are shown, the relatives look the other way.

Lawyer Annemiek van Spanje, who represents the children and ex-wife of Peter R. de Vries, said afterwards that the family felt that the suspects were slumped over, almost nonchalant, uninterested. “But they have already done the most terrible thing, so they could no longer be lowered in their esteem.” The family will again exercise their right to speak on Wednesday. A recording of what the family said during the first funeral will be shown.

Also read

You can't dodge a bullet with your name on it

At an earlier hearing, Delano G. did not want to say whether he shot Peter R. de Vries. Now it is? “No sir.” Sentencing sentences are expected next week.