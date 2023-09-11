The times of digital leisure are more fluid, undoubtedly aware that they represent a global phenomenon, knowing that autumn in Paris is summer in Argentina and vice versa. But in summer you rest and, however, September also serves as a watershed for the season in the world of video games. In the future, someone will walk along the banks of the Seine, stepping on fallen leaves, sheltered in their black coat and under an overcast sky, asking boquinistas for Nintendo 64 cartridges, collector’s editions of Play Station One or special cases of the first. Xbox. That future will materialize, without a doubt, if the coming years of the world of video games are as fruitful as this one.

Looking back at what this year has meant is dizzying, but the remainder of the season is not far behind. After colossal works like Tears of the Kingdomafter Resident Evil 4after Hogwarts Legacy or of Diablo IV, we thought we would have a break. But in these summer months two meteorites called starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3of which we will give a good account in this space, but of which it is enough to say that, if the space adventure starfield It has been a slight disappointment for some, baldur`s gate It has been, without a doubt, the surprise of the year. The classic role-playing game, set in a medieval fantasy world and whose game system is based on the classic board game Dungeons and Dragonsis a superb experience, with a narrative that can be ranked, in its own right, among the best of the decade.

It was not among the supposed best games of the year and, suddenly, it competes head to head with Zelda facing the jackpots. We will have to see the residue it leaves, but its release on PC a month ago (on Play Station 5 it occurred last week) has not left the digital world indifferent. And its influence aims to be greater than its sales or grades: it could be one of those games that twists the arm of an entire industry and forces everyone else to improve to keep up with it.

AND starfield and Baldur’s Gate They have not come alone. This month remains Lies of Pthat gruesome version of Pinocchio passed through the twisted and gloomy sieve of the saga Souls. And next month comes Assassin’s Creed Miragearrives Lords of the Fallenthey arrive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 either Super Mario Bros. Wonder. And at the end of the month the long-awaited Alan Wake 2. And that’s only if we’re talking about October. In November, for example, there will arrive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Basically they are brushstrokes, because there will be many more to support an idea that must be made very clear: these mentioned here are a handful of titles that in any other year would take over the covers for a quarter but that, in this extraordinary 2023, must be nudged to get their space in the players’ libraries (not to mention their share of the media pie). That is, in reality, the great drama of a year like this one that we are experiencing: that Lords of the Fallen (to give a slightly more modest example than the titans that are coming) do not meet sales expectations because, simply, people will not know enough that a game like this has been released.

And if that were not enough, there are sure to be surprises. Surely there is a indie crouched, waiting for his moment. Some big news, some announcement of some long-awaited game. Something will happen, for sure, that will round off this 2023, a year that we will not forget and that has insisted on not letting us read or go to the movies or do anything other than being with the controller in our hands.

