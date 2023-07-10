The Murcian fleet of cars, vans and trucks under lease started the second quarter of the year with 17,569 units, according to data handled by the Spanish Renting Association (AER). They were 186 vehicles less than in January. It seems an anecdotal decline (–1% in three months), but it is the first time that this business – which moved 155 million last year – has slowed down in the Region since 2014. The employers are confident that the situation will be revitalized this fall.

The shortage of new vehicles is preventing the recruitment of individuals and the self-employed, priority objectives of the ‘renting’ sector. In January there were 2,612, but at the beginning of April they dropped to 2,434.

Regarding companies and SMEs, the initial figure was 3,521 and three months later it fell to 3,425.

17,569



cars, vans and trucks made up the Murcian park under ‘renting’ contracts at the beginning of the second quarter of the year. They were 186 less compared to January, the first setback in almost ten years.

5,859



Clients had leased vehicles in the Region at the beginning of April, including companies, SMEs, the self-employed and individuals. In January there were 6,133.

34.3%



is the percentage of vehicles that have alternative engines to diesel (34.2%) and gasoline (31.5%).

Thus, the number of Murcian customers fell by 274 in the first quarter of the year (–4.46%), although a few extended contracts and partially offset the reduction in the number of leased vehicles.

There are two reasons why ‘renting’ companies bet heavily on freelancers and individuals. Many self-employed rely on leasing to work in the field of home deliveries. They prefer to assume fixed costs, in addition to having access to low-consumption vans and vans, always tuned for intensive use.

On the other hand, until last year more and more motorists were looking for such a formula to obtain vehicles adapted to urban (electric or hybrid) or long journeys, such as going daily to industrial estates (diesel, hybrid or LPG), with the advantage of doing without of these when they stop needing them.

The problem is that the models they prefer are not available and they must wait weeks to receive them, or settle for those that are in ‘stock’.

Penalty



“We need more cruising speed to overcome this crossroads, which not only penalizes deliveries, but also affects repairs, with fewer spare parts available and even tripled waiting times,” says José-Martín Castro Acebes, president of AER.

Despite the current downturn, the Murcian park of leased vehicles doubles that which existed in the economic ‘boom’ prior to 2007 (then it never exceeded 8,230 units) and which hit bottom in 2014, with only 5,346. Since then it had not stopped expanding after the entry of dealers and banks into the business. Not even the covid was an obstacle. Last year it was still able to maintain growth of 6% year-on-year.

Vehicle purchase data for June lifts spirits at AER. The weight of ‘renting’ on total registrations was 26.98%. The segment where it has the most representation is that of vans and vans, where it accounts for 44%.

The models most registered by the operators these days (by ‘stock’ available) are the Renault Express, Citroën Berlingo, Ford Transit, Nissan Qashqai, Ford Focus, Volkswagen T-Roc, Seat Arona, Renault Clio, Volkswagen Tiguan and Fiat 500 They represent 20% of the available vehicles.

The demand for vans gains weight within this type of business in Murcia, where last year it had a turnover of 155 million

The ‘renting’ operators have incorporated 159,413 vehicles nationwide so far this year, 29% more than in the same period of 2022. The large increases occurred in May and June. «The manufacturing rates are returning, little by little, to their usual rhythms. Our expectations for the end of the year are good and we hope to continue increasing our weight in the automotive market”, indicates Castro Acebes.

The weight gained by vehicles powered by alternative energies (hybrid, electrified, gas and hydrogen) stands out, which last month accounted for 34.3% of the ‘renting’ registrations, surpassing those of gasoline (31.5%) and placing itself at the level of diesel (34.2%).

Second hand market



The ‘renting’ offers cars, SUVs, vans and trucks for an agreed period (almost 47 months on average), with maintenance, repair and insurance included. As options, roadside assistance, replacement vehicle, management of fines and fuel card are offered, as well as collection and delivery for your visit to the workshop.

The quotas avoid the immediate disbursement of a large amount of money, they are deductible for Corporate Tax and personal income tax for the self-employed and make it more flexible to use vehicles that can be dispensed with when they are not necessary.

At the end of the contract, the units are sold on the used market. That is where the profitability of the business is focused, since the lack of ‘stocks’ means that three used vehicles are sold for each newly manufactured one.