03/12/2025



Updated 03/13/2025 at 03: 48h.





The Spanish Vehicle Renting Association has presented the detail of the evolution of renting in Spain, in the last nine years, as a complement to the information presented in its last balance of 2024.

It is taken as a 2015 reference because it was when the process of expansion of renting in our country began, among all customer segments. Since then, remarkable growth has been experienced among smaller customers, especially microenterprises, autonomous and individuals, whose presence in Renting so far was very limited.

According to José-Martín Castro Acebes, president of the Spanish Vehicle Renting Association «the data presented today confirm that the rent ceased to be a niche option to consolidate itself as a key and widely adopted mobility solution. In these nine years, the sector has grown exponentially, quintuplica customers and double a park that probably exceeds one million units in 2025 ».

As for registrations, Castro Acebes explains that the weight of the rent has increased from 14.22% to 27.67%. A relevant fact is that the segment of the vans has doubled its presence in the Renting, from 22.90% in 2015 to 44.93% in 2024. This shows that “the Renting has established itself as a key option also for mobility in the most professional field.”









José-Martín Castro Acebes, president of the Spanish Vehicle Renting Association



FP





According to this report, the Renting has invested in the last nine years, around 9,426 million euros, in the 508,616 vehicles propelled by alternative energies that the sector has enrolled. This amount is within a total of 49,306 million euros invested in purchase of vehicles. Since 2015, these investments have increased by 142.30%, passing the 3,144 million euros invested in 2015, to 7,618 million euros, in 2024; For each euro invested in 2015, more than two have been invested.

The weight of the rent in the car market has also increased by 94.59%, by supposing 14.22%, in 2015, to 27.67%, in 2024, 13.45 more percentage points; That is, on average, 1.68 percentage points have increased every year. This assumes that the Renting previously enrolled one in seven vehicles in Spain and now, almost one in three. A proportion that, in the case of derivatives and vans is one in two.

In total, since 2015, the Renting has registered 2,382,466 vehicles, which makes the Renting a fundamental vector of rejuvenation of the park, taking into account that the age of the Spanish park is 14.5 years and the average age of the rental fleet is two.

Evolution of renting



Aer





The weight of alternative energy vehicles (electrified, hybrids and gas) has increased 37.14 percentage points. So, in 2015, these energies were 1.06% and, in 2024, the weight of these propulsions was 38.19%.

At the end of 2024, an electrified vehicle park of 116,000 units is recorded, which represents more than 12% of the total renting park. 33.6% of these 116,000 vehicles are pure electric.

As for the vehicle park, in these nine years it has increased by 500,043 units, 111.71%. In this growth, natural (autonomous and individuals) and small businesses (from 1 to 4 vehicles) contribute 55.63%, by adding 278,182 units, while medium -sized companies represent 18.75%, with 93,754 more vehicles and large companies, 25.62%, adding 128,107 units, in the analyzed period.

In this way, natural persons increase their park by 1,185.11%and contribute 124,875 units, with a weight in the total park that goes from 2.35%, in 2015, to 14.29%, in 2024.

On their side, small businesses experience a growth of their park of 223.87%, and total 153,307 cars. The weight of small businesses has gone from 15.30%, in 2015, to 23.40%, in 2024.

Medium -sized companies (between 5 and 24 vehicles) increase their park in renting by 122.59%and their weight goes from 17.09%, in 2015, to 17.96%, in 2024. Large companies (with more than 24 vehicles) grow 43.85%and their weight falls from 65.26%, in 2015, at 44.34%, in 2024.

Renting customers have increased by 372.74%, since 2015. It has gone from 55,586, in 2015, to 262,780, in 2024. From the 207,194 new customers, 57.78% are autonomous and individuals and 37.48% are small companies. As a consequence of the greatest weight of smaller customers, the average vehicle per customer has dropped from 8.05, 2015, to 3.61, 2024.