The rental price continues with an escalation that has not ceased at any time since the end of the health crisis by the Covid-19 pandemic. The lack of product by the different regulations that the government has launched in the last … Years to try to contain the income they continue to travel to more increases and, in the last month of February, the leases took 13.25% year -on -year, according to the data of the Real Estate Portal floors.com.com

There are 12.82 euros per square meter, which is worth renting an apartment in Spain, but the rent reaches 30.79 euros in cities such as Barcelona21% more compared to a year since in the City Condal The limits to the income of the Housing Law are in force. They followed him closely Madrid with 24.49 euros/m² (+14.38%) and San Sebastián with 18.79 euros per square meter (+18.79%). Palm with 18.42 euros (+11.6%) per meter of surface and Bilbao With 16.98 (+16.77%) they close the ranking of the five most expensive provincial capitals.

On the opposite side, Jaén It was the cheapest with 7.12 euros per square meter and followed Basin (7.65 euros /m²) and Badajoz (7.82 euros/m²).

The director of Studies of Flaos.com, Ferran Fontaffects that they are increases of great intensity that are motivated by the reduced offer, which also ensures that its quality is falling “with an aged and not very efficient park that needs draft reforms.” The expert also points out that there is a growing gap between the price for which the properties and the tenant budget are rented. “As long as there are people capable of paying the monthly payments that are required, it will be difficult for the situation to improve for the most disadvantaged groups in financial terms, especially in the areas with greater pressure,” summarizes the manager.

More rented time

With this panorama, Font says that it is perceived how the tenant is in the rental market longer than before because it fails to reach the previous savings necessary to have a house in property and cannot be used from the good time to access a mortgage in full decrease in interest rates by the BCE. On the other hand, Font says that “we are seeing how the age of emancipation is delayed, with young people who delay their stay in the family home, which prevents them from fulfilling their life plans.”

The monthly report of flaos.com places as the most expensive regions to live rent in February to the Balearic Islands (19.14 euros/m²), Madrid (18.95 euros/m²) and Catalonia (15.10 euros/m²), while the cheapest income was in La Rioja (4.87 euros/m²), Castilla y León (5.39 euros/m²) and Estremadura (5.51 euros/m²).

By provinces, the first position was also for the Balearic Islands, with 19.14 euros per square meter. They followed Madrid (18.95 euros/m²) and Barcelona (€ 18.85/m²). On the opposite side, Ourense He closed the classification with 3.35 euros per square meter. Other economic provinces were Ávila (3.52 euros/m²) and Soria (3.70 euros /m²).