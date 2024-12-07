Experts attribute the limitation of ‘stock’ to the new regulations and warn that it will be reduced even further
For the first time in historical series, and discounting the Covid phase, more contracts were canceled in the city than those that were signed
Last week, a real estate portal posted an offer for a rental apartment in the Gràcia neighborhood of Barcelona: 50 square meters, 900 euros. Given how the market is, a unicorn. It could be seen in a viral video: more than a hundred people collapsed…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#rental #limitation #breaks #market #Barcelona #contained #prices #apartments #offer
Leave a Reply