The Democratic Party’s candidate for president of the United States, Kamala Harris, made a Important announcement for Americans who rentIn her message, the vice president revealed a measure she will take if she wins the November elections.

According to the criteria of

Among her plans, the candidate seeks prevent companies from raising rent prices and Wall Street investors buy and resell homes at higher prices. Specifically, Harris will ask Congress to approve two bills clue:

The Law on the Prevention of Algorithmic Facilitation of Housing Rental Cartels introduced by Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Peter Welch, seeks to prevent landlord companies from using private equity-backed pricing tools to dramatically increase rents.

introduced by Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Peter Welch, seeks to prevent landlord companies from using private equity-backed pricing tools to dramatically increase rents. The Stop Predatory Investing Actproposed by Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown and others. This bill seeks to curb the practices of Wall Street investors and remote landlords by eliminating tax benefits for those who purchase multiple single-family rental homes. This would prevent remote landlords from taking advantage of communities.

The proposals seek to reduce the economic impact on tenants. Photo:iStock Share

Harris’s recognition of the Biden administration’s policies

The candidate showed her support for the Biden administration’s efforts to expand rental payment assistanceincrease the housing supply, enforce fair housing laws and prevent corporate landlords from using taxpayer funds to harm tenants, according to the statement Telemundo.

Harris, who went from being President Joe Biden’s running mate to a presidential candidate, is seeking to articulate her own political platform. The economy is the first area in which he fully delveswith a speech scheduled for Friday on his economic vision, thus marking out a space to differentiate himself from some of the president’s current positions.