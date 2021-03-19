Housing policies have always been flammable material in the relationship between PSOE and United We Can. Already in the previous legislature, the formation of Pablo Iglesias made a decree of the then one-color Government of Sánchez fail in Congress on rents. The imminence of the first electoral call of 2019 forced an emergency agreement, which materialized in a decree in March 2019 that extended the duration of the leases (the Executive of Mariano Rajoy had reduced it to 3 years in 2013). But that decree did not resolve the heart of the conflict: how to regulate rental prices. Since then, two new agreements on the matter have been signed between the now Government partners, which have crossed proposals (and reproaches) for weeks. The approaches from which they start seem right now more doomed to a train crash than to the encounter of a common track. These are the keys to negotiation:

What does the PSOE propose?

The socialist wing of the Government wants price regulation to be articulated through fiscal reductions. Currently a 60% reduction is applied to all landlords, that is, 60% of what they receive from rental income is not added to their income in the personal income tax return and, therefore, they are not taxed for that amount. The Ministry of Transport proposes to reduce the discount generally to 50% and give extra incentives to some owners if they meet certain conditions. For example, if they rent to young people or give the flats to public programs, the reduction would be 70%. However, the key lies in the solution they propose for the so-called stressed areas. In the same, if an owner agrees to lower the rent by 10% compared to the previous contract (either because it has to be renewed or because it is agreed with the tenant) the bonus would reach 90%. Homes that came out for the first time (or after a long time) to the rental market in those areas would start at 70%.

And United We Can?

The minority members of the Executive are not convinced by the previous proposal and they consider a red line in the negotiation to establish price limits similar to what has been done in other countries. The Ministry of Social Rights, unlike the Ministry of Transport, has not released the details of its proposal, but broadly its approach is that, in stressed areas, a reference price is determined and that all rentals are cheaper are frozen. Those above should be lowered to that limit.

What is a stressed area?

They are the areas where rents have risen the most steeply in recent years. The PSOE’s proposal indicates that it would be the autonomous communities (which are the ones with the majority of housing powers) or the town councils that would be in charge of proposing the declaration of those areas, accompanying a supporting report that would include measures to reverse the situation. (for example, to promote more rental offer). The declaration would be made in a bilateral commission with the State to include the declaration in the Budget law (in order to apply the planned special tax credits).

The socialist proposal contemplates two circumstances. The first is that in the stressed area the average house price plus housing expenses (property taxes and utility bills) exceed 30% of the average income per household. The second is that the price of housing has grown at least five points above the growth of the CPI in that autonomous community in the last five years. The declaration of stressed area, they add, would be made for a period of 3 years, extendable in annual terms.

How do you know the average price?

Since last summer, the Ministry of Transport has published a rental price index based on income declarations (the current one gives data from 2018 and is expected to be updated shortly with those from 2019). The proposal of Podemos is that the statistics of some communities (such as Catalonia, the Valencian Community or the Basque Country) can also be used, which in general are prepared based on rental bonds and are usually updated with more agility. This should not be an obstacle in the negotiation, Transportes speaks of the communities being able to declare stressed areas “in accordance with their regulatory norms.”

Neither of the two proposals, in what is known so far, indicates what would be the minimum geographic framework of the stressed areas. The official statistics of the State are detailed up to the level of census sections, but it also allows data to be obtained by neighborhoods, districts, municipalities, and so on.

What is considered a great owner?

It is another controversial issue. In the decree of special measures on the covid that the Government approved at the end of March 2020, a large owner was defined as one who had more than 10 urban properties excluding garages and storage rooms – also if those properties, even being less than 10, add up to one surface area greater than 1,500 square meters. Unidos Podemos has opted to reduce it to more than five properties in the future law and the Secretary of State for Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra (who bears the burden of negotiation in the Second Vice Presidency), raised in Congress to force those large owners to assign at least 30% of their apartments for social rent.

The PSOE disagrees and prefers that the definition of a large owner be linked to specific purposes, a way of not clashing with the definitions that some communities have also given in their regulations. What do they propose in this case? That the figure of the “large homeowner” in the future law is only in relation to the declaration of stressed area. The requirement is that a landlord has at least 1% of the stock of rental flats in the stressed area. Once this has been declared, and it has been determined which large owners are in it, the Administrations would establish “collaboration formulas with the owners to favor an increase in the affordable rental offer.”

What would happen to the empty houses?

In general, there is consensus that mobilizing vacant homes for rent is a positive measure. And as in the previous point, it is a matter on which some autonomous communities have legislated (for example, the Balearic Islands, which recently ordered the expropriation of the use of some properties). The Second Vice Presidency has not specified its proposal in this regard, although it has repeatedly spoken of using empty Sareb flats and large forks to swell the meager social rental park that Spain has.

The Transport proposal is, again, to make a state definition but very limited to a specific situation. It proposes to do so in the law that regulates the Real Estate Tax, so that the municipalities can apply a surcharge on that tax of up to 50% to empty houses. Currently there is already the possibility of a surcharge, but in practice it is very difficult because it depends on the development of regional regulations, which in many territories —for example, Madrid— has not been done. The PSOE asks that the norm that regulates the IBI specify that unoccupied homes for more than two years without reason (second homes are exempt, if the owner has moved for work reasons and other assumptions) can be taxed especially.

What is the main disagreement?

Undoubtedly, the discrepancy between setting price incentives for those who rent cheaply or setting rent limits. The PSOE argues that the second does not work and gives Paris and Berlin as an example, where experiences of this type have faced legal problems and considers that there are no conclusive works that demonstrate its effectiveness.

United We can precisely replicate that these measures are effective in the short term (recalls a study on Germany, which said that prices did not fall there, but the increases did decelerate) and argues that many countries in the European environment have regulations of prices in the rental market. They do not consider that the socialist proposal can be considered as an income control, and for this reason they denounce that it breaches the Government agreements. The PSOE, obviously, considers that its plan does satisfy the agreement.

What do those agreements say?

The text in which the Coalition Government was sealed, in December 2019, spoke of promoting “the regulatory measures necessary to put a ceiling on abusive increases in rental prices in certain areas of the stressed market.” To do this, it encouraged communities to develop their own rental rates or use those of the Ministry of Transport with the aim that “the municipalities and / or autonomous communities that consider it to be able to regulate abusive increases in the rental price in previously declared areas stressed and at the same time avoid possible effects of contraction in the supply of rental housing ”.

Last October, when Unidos Podemos threatened not to give the green light to the Budgets without including some measures on housing, a commitment was reached to transfer the pending issues to the negotiations on the future housing law. An agreement was then signed “on the regulation of rental prices” which in its third point spoke of “articulating basic mechanisms to be applied” in stressed areas. He spoke of mechanisms “to contain, or eventually lower prices, both for new contracts and for existing contracts” and also to contain “unjustified increases in new leases, taking as a reference the price of the previous lease and limiting the increases allowed to the situations contained in the housing law ”.

This last mechanism, on which it is unknown how it is implemented in the plans of PSOE and United We Can, seems to refer to what many European countries have legislated, which prevent the owner from raising the price randomly in a new contract (normally with exceptions , as if improvements have been made to the floor). In Spain, the Urban Leasing Law (LAU) only prevents raising the rent randomly during the duration of the contract, since it is limited to the variation of the CPI. But when a new contract is signed, with the same or with another tenant, the rule only states that “the rent will be that freely stipulated by the parties.” Price regulation in the way that Podemos intends would therefore imply modifying this point of the law.