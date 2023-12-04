It will always be remembered! The talented singer Nilton Berrios Díazwho was part of the renowned folk music band String Karmaof Cajamarca, died early this Sunday, December 3. The news was published on the group’s official social networks. Berrios Díaz, who was the vocalist of the aforementioned group, received posthumous messages of love and admiration from his fans and friends.

Likewise, the artist’s relatives used their networks to express their last words regarding the death of Nilton Berrios, who knew how to win the love of the public thanks to his talent. ‘Fly high, my dear’Gringuito‘”, “Knowing that you are leaving after a great struggle that affected your health. I sadly say goodbye to you from a distance, voice of the group String Karma that a week ago dedicated its tenth anniversary to you. We expected your improvement,” said Teo Jara, a close friend of the deceased singer.

What did Nilton Berrios Díaz die from?

Gianellla MarinMember of String Karmarevealed before The popular that Nilton Berrios Díaz He was facing a fight against cancer. The deceased former vocalist of the aforementioned band had two tumors in his brain. This forced him to withdraw from the group in order to prioritize his health.

String Karma mourned the death of Nilton Berrios Díaz. Photo: String Karma screenshot See also The Bogeyman catches up

“He passed away around 1 am, the news hit us all like a bucket of cold water. We were just about to go on a show that was already agreed upon. He had already been in poor health for a long time and that’s why he retired. of the group, for approximately 1 year now,” was what he narrated Gianella Marin.

What did family and friends say about the death of Nilton Berrios Díaz?

Through their platforms, friends, admirers and family of Nilton Berrios Díaz They mourned his death. “I really enjoyed your songs, your voice. I got to know you in person”, “Today is another sad day because a great friend has gone to the side of the Lord”, “May God rest you in his glory, Nilton Berrios Díaz. You will continue singing in heaven,” were some of the words of Berrios Díaz’s fans and friends.

What are String Karma’s most listened to songs, according to Spotify?

Cajamarquina Forget me Moon The letter little shepherd.

Where will the tribute to Nilton Berrios Diaz, former vocalist of String Karma de Cajamarca, be held?

From noon on Monday, December 4, family and friends can come to the Campo Deportivo Capilla Madre del Buen Pastor – Lomas de Carabayllo in Lima to say their last goodbye to the artist. “String Karma and his entire family, we are truly grateful for all your support and words of encouragement,” noted the group’s fangpage.