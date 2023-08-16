Kevin Pedraza, renowned singer from Jaén, lost his life in Chiclayo after suffering a traffic accident. He passed away a few hours after entering the Lambayeque Regional Hospital, this Tuesday, August 15. The young musician had his own sanjuanera cumbia group: Kevin Pedraza & The Authentic Passion.

The accident on board his motorcycle forced him to be taken to the intensive care unit (ICU); however, late at night, the death of the 19-year-old was confirmed, at approximately 7 p.m.

The doctor on duty diagnosed him severe head injury, multisystem trauma, aspiration pneumonia, and fractured wrist and tibia. The case was brought to the attention of the representative of the Public Ministry, Paola Reupo Mechan, of the Second Provincial Criminal Prosecutor’s Office of Chiclayo.

His departure generated various reactions, mainly among his colleagues from Cajamarca and his compatriots. They remembered Pedraza for his particular voice, which immortalized songs like ‘La carpuela’, ‘La toxica’, ‘El que nunca te olvida’ and others.

How was the accident that ended the life of Kevin Pedraza?

According to the Police, the singer was traveling aboard his motorcycle and hit the hopper of a truck at the intersection of the Panamericana Norte and Venezuela avenues. It was learned that the musician was returning to his home after attend classes at a private university.

