Tucked away in a residential neighborhood is one of Afghanistan’s new “secret” schools, a small but mighty act of defiance against the Taliban.

About a dozen teenage students attend a math class.

“We know about the threats and we care about them,” the only teacher tells us, but adds that the girls’ education is worth “any risk.”

In almost every province in the country, the Taliban have ordered girls’ secondary schools to remain closed.

At the school we visited they have done an impressive job of replicating a real classroom, with rows of neat blue and white desks.

“We do our best to do this in secret,” the teacher says, “but even if I get arrested and beaten up, it’s worth it.”

In March, it looked like girls’ schools were about to reopen. But just an hour after the students began to arrive, Taliban leaders announced a sudden change in policy.

The students of the secret school, and many other adolescents, have not been able to process the pain.

“It’s been two months and they still haven’t reopened the schools,” a 19-year-old told us in the makeshift classroom.

“It makes me very sad,” she added, covering her face with the palms of her hands to hold back her tears.

But there is also a mood of challenge.

Another 15-year-old student wanted to send a message to other girls in Afghanistan: “Be brave, if you are brave no one can stop you.”

Girls’ primary schools reopened under the Taliban and have indeed seen an increase in attendance following improved security in rural parts of the country, but it is unclear if or when older girls will be able to return to class. they will.

The Taliban have said that the right “Islamic environment” must first be created, though since schools were already gender-segregated, no one seems sure what that means.

Taliban officials repeatedly insist in public that girls’ schools will reopen, but also admit that for them female education is a “sensitive” issue.

found positions

During his previous period in power in the 1990s, all girls were prevented from going to school, apparently due to “security concerns”.

Now several sources have told the BBC that a handful of hardliners but very influential in the Taliban still appear to be opposed.

Privately, other Taliban members have expressed disappointment at the decision not to open schools for girls.

The Taliban Education Ministry appeared surprised when the leaders scrapped their plans in March, and some senior Taliban officials are believed to be educating their daughters in Qatar or Pakistan.

In recent weeks, several religious scholars with ties to the Taliban have issued “fatwas,” or religious decrees, upholding girls’ right to learn.

Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani is an Afghan cleric who mainly resides across the border in Peshawar, Pakistan.

He is highly respected by the Taliban and on a trip to Kabul last month met with senior figures in his government.

He is careful not to criticize the continued closure of schools but, speaking in his madrasa in Peshawar, mobile phone in hand, he scrolls through the text of his fatwa, which shares decrees from earlier scholars and accounts of the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

“There is no justification in sharia (law) to say that female education is not allowed. There is no justification at all,” she tells the BBC.

“All the religious books have stated that female education is permissible and compulsory because, for example, if a woman gets sick, in an Islamic environment like Afghanistan or Pakistan, and needs treatment, it is much better if she is treated by a female doctor.”

Clerics in Afghanistan’s Herat and Paktia provinces have issued similar fatwas.

It is a symbol of how widespread support for girls’ education is in the country, even among conservative circles, but it is unclear what impact the decrees will have.

Evaluation Committee

The Taliban formed a committee to look into the issue, but several sources with Taliban links told the BBC that while even senior Taliban ministers agreed with the reopening of girls’ schools in March, the opposition it focused on the leadership of the group in the southern city of Kandahar, where the “emir” or Supreme Leader, Mullah Haibatullah, is based.

After initially adopting a more flexible attitude when they took power last August, the taliban have recently been issuing increasingly harsh edictsincluding making the face veil mandatory for women and encouraging them to stay at home.

There seems to be very little community opposition to girls’ education in Afghanistan, but some Taliban figures cite concerns that the group calling itself Islamic State use it as a recruiting tool if girls’ schools are opened.

Western officials, however, have also made it clear that progress on women’s rights is key if the Taliban are to gain access to some of the billions of dollars of foreign reserves that are frozen.

Meanwhile, Afghan women’s rights activists are trying to ensure that a generation of girls is not left behind.

In the secret school we visited, they give lessons of one or two hours a day, focusing on mathematics, biology, chemistry and physics.

The teacher in charge knows that there are many other girls who would like to attend, but they are constrained by a lack of space and resources, as well as the need to stay under the radar.

She is not hopeful about the possibility of regular schools opening anytime soon, but she is determined to do what she can.

“As an educated woman, it is my duty,” she tells the BBC. “Education can save us from this darkness.”

