As guests filed in order into Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III, a young man wearing a blue and gold ceremonial robe under a glittering chain of high office walked down the aisle and took a privileged seat by the choir.

It was the Worshipful Lord Mayor of Westminster. And he was extremely nervous. In the car, he had combed his beard and checked his outfit several times.

“You’re in front of millions — you can’t afford to take a wrong step,” Hamza Taouzzale recently recalled.

Just 22 at the time of his appointment as Lord Mayor last year, he was the youngest ever, and the first Muslim, to fill the ceremonial role, serving as a goodwill ambassador for Westminster and its residents. During his tenure, he represented the area, which covers much of Central London, at civic events.

From the moment he was sworn in, Taouzzale, who grew up with his mother in public housing in London, was catapulted into a world of power and privilege.

In addition to a £24,000 ($30,600) stipend, he was given a spacious office; an investigator; a newspaper manager; and a macero, who doubled as chauffeur and etiquette guide for high-profile public engagements, many at Buckingham Palace.

The first funeral you attended in your life? That of Queen Elizabeth in September.

“Westminster is a tale of two cities,” said Taouzzale. “You have extreme wealth and extreme poverty.”

Westminster’s borders include some of Britain’s most famous buildings, including Parliament, Abbey, and Buckingham Palace. It is also home to more than 250,000 residents, who live in both some of the most expensive real estate in the Country and public housing.

Taouzzale still lives where he grew up. “My grandmother came to Westminster when she was in her early 20s from Morocco,” she said. “My mother grew up here and I was born and raised here. It’s a big part of who I am.”

Active in local politics since the age of 16, he was elected a Labor member of Westminster City Council at 18, before earning a BA and MA in politics. He hopes to use his council seat as a springboard to national office, with a view to entering Parliament.

The council, of more than 50 members, elects the Lord Mayor for each one-year term. Taouzzale said he was surprised to be elected, as the position is usually awarded to councilors in the twilight of their careers.

“I think it was a statement – ​​a sign that the City of Westminster is moving forward,” he said. “Before me there had not been a single mayor who was not of English or white origin.

“I think it was a sign that the City is becoming more progressive,” he added.

Taouzzale said he made sure to attend events in his home district, Westminster North, as residents in that area always felt overlooked. “Growing up, he had no idea who the mayor was — he had never seen them. I wanted to change that.”

Most Lord Mayors have had a partner or spouse to act as their official consort. Taouzzale took her mother, aunt and grandmother to big events at Buckingham Palace.

“I did absolutely everything,” he said. “Even if I didn’t feel like it, even the unglamorous stuff.”

The months as lord mayor passed like lightning. And now that a new one has been sworn in—Taouzzale had to return the robe, office, and car—he is looking for work; the councilman position is part-time and he pays about $11,500 a year.

“Hopefully, I have been able to inspire people,” he said. “I hope they can say, ‘Well, if Hamza did it, I can too.'”

“Growing up, I had no idea who the mayor was—I had never seen them. He wanted to change that ”.

By: SASKIA SOLOMON

THE NEW YORK TIMES