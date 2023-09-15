The death of the legendary artist was confirmed by his daughter Lina Botero this Friday, September 15, local press reported. Fernando Botero, known internationally for his vast work of paintings and sculptures of voluptuous figures, died in Monaco after several days in a delicate state of health. Medellín, the painter’s birthplace, declared seven days of mourning for the loss that shocks Colombia and the art world.

One of the world’s great painters and sculptors left. The Colombian artist Fernando Botero, remembered for his representation of figures and bodies with exaggerated volume, died this Friday, September 15, at his home, in the principality of Monaco.

The creator of works exhibited in streets and museums in countless countries died at the age of 91, after five days in a “delicate state of health” due to pneumonia, according to his daughter, Lina Botero.

“He left peacefully, he died peacefully. My daughter and I were with him, holding his hand, and he breathed his last and left in peace. “He had such an extraordinary life, he left with Sofía, with the love of his life, who also died this year,” the artist’s daughter said in shock to the Colombian media ‘W Radio’.

According to his relatives, Botero had left the hospital on Thursday, September 14 to recover at home.

The artist, born in Medellín, Colombia, on April 19, 1932, studied in his country and at the Royal Academy of Art of San Fernando, in Madrid. He began exhibiting in the 1960s in the United States, with a first show at the Milwaukee Art Center, where he began to show his characteristic style.

Fernando Botero leaves behind a long career of artistic work, which has been appreciated in different corners of the planet, mainly in America and Europe. Among them, his peculiar Mona Lisa, Botero’s Cat, the couples with thick shapes dancing or the hand stretched out to the sky.

The artist continued painting in his studio until his last days.

News in development…

With EFE and local media