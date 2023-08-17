Fed up with the continuing violence, authorities in the city of Chihuahua, in northern Mexico, approved a ban in July that bars music artists from performing songs with lyrics that demean women.

Chihuahua Mayor Marco Bonilla said in a video message that the law prohibits the performance of songs that “promote violence against women” or encourage their discrimination, marginalization or exclusion. Bonilla said that those who violate the veto could face fines ranging from 674,000 pesos to 1.2 million pesos, or between 40,000 and 70,000 dollars.

The City Council approved the ban unanimously on July 26 amid a rise in the murders of women across Mexico in recent years, and as Chihuahua, a city of about 940,000, grapples with its own cases of violence against women.

Recently, Bonilla said, around 7 out of 10 calls to emergency services in Chihuahua have been related to cases of domestic violence, particularly against women.

“Violence against women has reached levels that we could consider a pandemic,” she said. “We cannot allow this to happen, and we cannot allow this to normalize either.”

The money collected from the fines will be channeled to a women’s institute in Chihuahua and a private shelter for women, said Blanca Patricia Ulate Bernal, a Chihuahua city councilor who proposed the veto.

Ulate Bernal said in a Facebook post that the law will apply to concerts and events in the City that require a municipal permit. He added that the veto would help ensure that women have the right to “enjoy a life free from violence.”

The lyrics ban came about a month after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized songs known as corridos tumbados, whose lyrics glorify drug traffickers and violence.

The approval of the veto is not the first time that the City of Chihuahua has taken a strong stance against the interpretation of certain songs.

Citing high levels of drug violence, Chihuahua banned the notorious gang Los Tigres del Norte in 2012 after a concert during which the group performed three songs known as narcocorridos, which celebrate the exploits of drug traffickers. The City also fined the concert organizers 20,000 pesos, or about $1,600, at the time.

JESUS ​​JIMENEZ

THE NEW YORK TIMES