Olympic champion and television star Caitlyn Jenner announced through her Twitter account that she will run as a candidate to assume the governorship of the state of California, in the United States. Jenner, who is a member of the Republican Party, formed a team that includes some of former President Donald Trump’s advisers.

Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympic athlete and television star in the United States, wants to be the next governor of the “golden state.”

The activist, who declared herself transgender in 2015, confirmed the news this Friday on her Twitter account. In the statement, Jenner says she came to California 50 years ago because she knew that everyone there, “whatever their past or condition, can make their dreams come true.”

Jenner denounced that in the last decade “the light of the golden state” has been reduced by the management of a party that puts politics before progress and the interests of the people, referring to the Democrats. “Californians want better and deserve better from the governor,” he said.

The woman is part of a conservative group called the California Patriot Coalition, whose members are Republicans seeking to overthrow California Governor Gavin Newsom. His opponents criticize his response to the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it has affected hundreds of businesses and companies, prompting a campaign for him to remove himself from office.

Jenner calls Gavin Newsom’s administration a “disastrous period”

Caitlyn Jenner, 71, does not hesitate to promote the campaign against Newsom, assuring that the blockades of the Democratic governor during the pandemic in California have been “excessively restrictive.”

“I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can end Gavin Newsom’s disastrous tenure as governor,” she said in her statement posted on social media.

Other Republicans in the Newsom impeachment race include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer; businessman John Cox and former United States Representative Doug Ose.

The Republican Party has not won California gubernatorial elections in 10 years, when actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s term ended. He served as governor from 2003 to 2011.

Who is Caitlyn Jenner?

One of Caitlyn Jenner’s greatest achievements, of which she continues to be proud, was when she won a gold medal in a men’s decathlon event during the Montreal Olympics in 1976.

His name at the time was Bruce Jenner. In 1991, he married Kris Kardashian. The couple had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. But, if Bruce had already risen to fame as an Olympian, the jump was even longer when his family became the protagonists of the reality show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

After months of speculation, Jenner was interviewed in 2015 and confirmed on American national television that she was transgender and that she identified as a woman.

“That feminine side of me is part of me. It is what I am. I was not born genetically that way, “he said at the time during the interview on ABC television.

The journalist asked if that revelation was not more of a publicity stunt to promote her family’s reality show, but Jenner denied it amid laughter. He assured that it was a topic that came from childhood and even said that his stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian, had been in favor of his gender change.

With Reuters, EFE and local media