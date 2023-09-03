The Club Deportivo Guadalajara reported this Friday, September 1, that it reached an agreement for the renewal of the contracts of three of its youth players from the Basic Forces: Yael Padilla, Jesus Brigido and Raul Martinez.
In this way, the young footballers will be linked to the rojiblanco team for at least the next three years, since the extensions were made until the summer of 2026.
In case of padilla It is very special, since the youth is not yet of legal age (he is 17 years old) and has already been present with several goals for Guadalajara in the first dates of the current Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX.
With these renovations, the Guadalajara board wants to establish even more confidence in the young Aztecs, because since the arrival at the sports management of the Spanish Fernando Hierro The players trained in the rojiblanca youth system have been given more prominence.
In fact, the three players were debuted in the First Division by the technical director Veljko Paunovicand in the case of brigid and Martinez previously passed through tapatioa subsidiary of Chivas that was crowned in the Clausura 2023 in MX Expansion League.
The president of the rojiblanca institution, Amaury Vergaraspoke through social networks to show the enthusiasm of the Sacred Flock for continuing to promote the young talent of the quarry and wished the footballers much success.
