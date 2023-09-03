This is a great day for @Chivas, for the fans and for our youth academy, because it sums up the realization of a great dream: that of Yael Padilla, Raúl Martínez and Jesús Brígido, and that of our institution. We fervently believe in youth and today they officially affirmed their… pic.twitter.com/O5m5jbV0GB

— Amaury Vergara Z. (@Amauryvz) September 1, 2023