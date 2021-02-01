The works for the rehabilitation of the house of the scientist and sailor Isaac Peral (Cartagena, 1851-Berlin, 1895) in Cartagena have already begun. The project contemplates works both inside and outside of the property located in the alley of Zorrilla and have a budget of 203,000 eurosmunicipal sources reported in a statement.

The Isaac Peral House-Museum is distributed in four floors with about 200 meters built, of which the facade, the interior rooms, the original floors, the hydraulic tile of the staircase, which must be restored, as well as the original flooring and the wooden structure, so that it can be seen what a house was like at that time.

The mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, affirmed that “the works have begun as planned so that soon we will be able to enjoy a new museum in which we will delve, not only in the life of this Cartagena man who revolutionized the world with the creation of the first submarine, but also in Cartagena at the end of the 19th century ».

The project also includes the elimination of all distorting elements currently present on the façade, such as a parabolic antenna, some embedded iron, the downpipe or the wiring that is subject to the height of the first floor and that must be buried.

The museum will also have a screening room, conference room and various areas for exhibitions, which will include a collection of objects donated by Diego Quevedo. To the rehabilitation of the building must be added the reinforcement work in the security of the structure, the accesses and the interior, the protection of the property against noise and facilities with energy efficiency criteria, as well as an environmental conditioning system. It should be noted that the City Council has considered the possibility of improving this project in the future, for which reason the Governing Board of December 18, 2020 approved the purchase of the plot adjacent to the property for a value of 156,000 euros.

«This musealization project, which is framed in the Rehabilitation Plan of the Historic Center of Cartagena, could be much more ambitious and, therefore, from the municipal government we consider that an expansion of the space could be necessary in the not too distant future, so we decided to acquire the annexed lot “, added the mayor.

The historical heritage of the municipality of Cartagena is being one of the most prominent bets of the local government during the last four years, which has also contributed to value new tourist attractions in the city, among which are, in addition to the future museum of Isaac Peral, the Roman Amphitheater, the Museo del Barrio del Foro or the Chapel of the Council.