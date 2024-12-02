He Santander City Council has completed the works on the ground floor of the Mercado de la Esperanza that, with budget of more than half a million from European fundsaims to reinforce its role as a “dynamic, functional and open space” to all citizens. This was highlighted this Monday by the mayor of Santander, Gema Igual, who visited the facilities in which she was accompanied by the Councilor for Commerce and Markets, Álvaro Lavín, and by the president of the Association of Merchants of the Mercado de la Esperanza, Marta Gómez Arce, in her speech, Igual highlighted the importance of this work. “substantially” improves the working conditions of merchants and their ability to provide better service, also expanding the range of social revitalization activities that this space can host.

As detailed, The objective of this action is to optimize the ground floor, especially the common spaces. To this end, a space has been prepared for a new kitchen where group activities can be carried out and also a new general warehouse for merchants, an office for municipal security guards and a meeting room for the Merchants Association. Finally, the market staff’s toilets and changing rooms and public toilets have been renovated.

The councilor has valued the city’s markets, which he described as “much more than places where goods are exchanged.”“. Thus, he stressed that they are “spaces for coexistence, meeting and city construction.” “They represent the essence of the local, the direct contact between producers, merchants and consumers,” he stated. On the other hand He also highlighted that in the case of the Mercado de la Esperanza “its 120 years of life, its history and its daily activity make it a privileged witness of the evolution of our city and a point of reference for those looking for fresh and quality products.” quality”.

As he recalled, the The action, carried out by the company Tedcom Integral for a budget of 565,953 euros plus VAT, has been financed within the framework of aid to support Markets of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Planfrom which the City Council has benefited with the ‘Commerce of Santander’ project. Path of excellence’.

ABOUT THE MARKET OF HOPE

He Mercado de la Esperanza was designed by architects Eduardo Reynals and Juan Moya in 1897.. Its architectural and historical importance lies in the fact that it is one of the great and rare examples of nineteenth-century iron architecture preserved in Spain. It was inaugurated on April 10, 1904its creators deserving the Medal of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando.

Currently it is of the largest market of this type in Cantabriadedicated mainly to food. The ground floor is dedicated to the sale of fish and seafood, while the upper floor is dedicated to the sale of meat, dairy, fruit and vegetable products.. Last April the Market celebrated its 120th anniversary, an event that included various and emotional events as a tribute to merchants over 65 years of age.