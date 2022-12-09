Lexus UX, the best-selling model of the Japanese brand, returns to the market completely renewed and with a new battery system that increases its autonomy by 40%, up to 450 kilometers. It also features improvements in connectivity, safety and the driver experience.

The first units of the vehicle are already available at Lexus Murcia, dealer of the Japanese brand in the Region, so they could be delivered before the end of the year. Likewise, those interested can go to its facilities, located on Avenida Arquitecto Miguel Ángel Beloqui, to find out all the details of this luxury crossover and carry out driving tests.

The latest iteration of the UX combines a modern, angular look that is contrasted with a sleek, quality interior. It is built on the GA-Global Architecture Platform, a lightweight structure that is exceptionally rigid and responsive to driver input. Furthermore, it is available in two variants: the hybrid UX 250h and the fully electric UX 300e.

On the one hand, the UX 250h has a gasoline engine of 2.0 liters and 4 cylinders in line to which two electric motors are added; a system that generates a total power of 184 CV (135 kW). It should be noted that this model is available in the F Design and F Sport finishes, which include custom design elements and, in the case of the latter, has AVS (Adaptive Variable Suspension) as standard.

On the other hand, the UX 300e, the firm’s first all-electric car, features a high-capacity 72.8 kWh battery and a compact 150 kW (204 DIN hp) motor that generates electricity under braking. In addition, the new UX300e presents a range extended by more than 40% compared to the previous model. It manages to certify a range of up to 450 km and an energy efficiency of 16.7 kWh / 100 km. All of these battery enhancements continue to be backed by one of the best warranties on the market, with Lexus covering the battery for 10 years or up to 1,000,000 miles.

New multimedia system and greater security

One of the most significant novelties of the UX is its Lexus Link multimedia system. With a larger 8-inch and 12-inch touchscreen, the system features more intuitive controls than its predecessor, offers greater functionality and superior connectivity.

It also has an improved security system: the Lexus Safety System +. The vehicle now has an intersection and emergency turn assistant that, when enabled in automatic mode, introduces small corrections to the steering wheel to prevent involuntary lane departures. This functionality is complemented by the ‘Cruise Control’ roadside assistance system.