(advertorial)

Do you remember the moment you saw a Polestar 2 for the first time? It wasn’t that long ago that Polestar’s first all-electric car hit our roads, and it immediately caused a stir. With impressive styling, tasteful execution and clever engineering, it stood out in every conceivable setting – a distinctive, innovative car for people who don’t care much for tradition.

For model year 2024, Polestar has thoroughly updated the 2. The update can be recognized, among other things, by the differently designed grille, but it is under the skin where the really radical changes took place. In terms of sustainability, design, technology and driving characteristics, the Polestar 2 is now more than ever at the head of the market.

Drive further, charge faster

The numbers? Thanks to a larger battery pack and new motors, the Polestar 2 can now travel 22 percent further on a charge than before. It also consumes up to 9 percent less energy and can charge up to 34 percent faster. Take the Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor as an example: according to WLTP, it now travels up to 654 kilometers and can be charged at speeds of up to 205 kW.

In addition, the environmental impact of the Polestar 2 is now lower than ever. For example, the factory now runs on renewable electricity and low-CO2 aluminum is used for the wheels and the battery support structure; which incidentally also improved cell chemistry. And just like in recent years, Polestar continues to make improvements in terms of sustainability.

Rear-wheel drive for the Polestar 2

And those driving characteristics? Well, the Polestar 2 is now in the very select group of cars that changed drive wheels in a model update. The Polestar 2 Single Motor now has rear-wheel drive, and the rear wheels now also receive proportionally more power with the Dual Motor. We don’t have to explain to you that this gives the sporty rider more driving pleasure.

Will the Polestar 2 be your next lease car? Then you can look forward to a modest net addition – from 282 euros per month – and the prospect that you will distinguish yourself wherever you go. After all: you also remember the moment when you saw a Polestar 2 for the first time, right? Compose your car here now.