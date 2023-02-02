Sergi Roberto is not the footballer with the best individual records within FC Barcelona. It is a fact that the culé is part of a generation of glory and that it has been part of epic moments such as the comeback against PSG at the Camp Nou, where a goal of his made the stadium tremble. That being the case, he is a player highly valued by a sector of the fans and in the same way by both the board of directors and by Xavi’s coaching staff.
It was Xavi himself who asked Sergi to stay with the club for at least one more season and the player accepted immediately and although he is not having the desired role, the youth squad player is comfortable within the squad with his rotational role. Hernández remains satisfied with what he delivers on and off the pitch and that is why both parties are close to signing the contract renewal, which is already on Roberto’s table.
FC Barcelona offers Roberto a one-year contract plus another optional year based on the player’s performance in the 2023/2024 season. This offer also maintains the footballer’s current salary and does not affect the financial condition of the club in the slightest, so everything is in the hands of Sergi, who must say yes or no. However, a positive response is expected from the footballer who, weeks ago, said he was happy to be able to continue within the club that is his home.
