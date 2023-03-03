José Juan Macías is experiencing the most critical moment of his career. After a failed adventure in Europe, the Mexican returned to Liga MX to resume his career within Chivas and this has become a real penance. The soccer player took a long time to readapt physically after many months of not adding a single minute with the Getafe team, and when he finally seemed fit to be on the field, injuries slowed down the Mexican’s progress.
The first injury implied an absence of around 9 months and when he was days away from returning to the field after very difficult weeks, the Mexican broke down again, suffering an injury that will leave him off the pitch for between half a year and 8 months. ; that is to say, ‘JJ’ will live an activity of almost a year and a half without playing professionally.
Within Chivas they did not expect this injury and the reality is that it came as a very hard blow for everyone within the club who had no choice but to support the player mentally, since it is clear that he is living a complex present. In addition, Guadalajara wants to give the Mexican a sign of confidence and that is why he would have already put the renewal offer on his table. ‘JJ”s contract expires at the end of 2023 and despite the fact that he hasn’t had minutes with the team in almost a year, there is still blind faith in the talent of ‘9’ and that is why he is committed to the continuity of he.
