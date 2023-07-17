Club América’s attacking midfielder, Diego ValdesHe continues to show that he is an important player in the team, not for nothing has he received several offers to go out and play in the Old Continent and that situation has made the Eagles tremble, because they could lose an important element.
Valdes He has received offers from foreign soccer, but none that are to the liking of the Mexican board. And thanks to his quality, the cream-blue team would have already offered him a contract extension, since the current one ends in December 2024, so they want to keep him to look for titles later.
According to information from super sportsthe Eagles offer the Chilean international a year and a half contract, that is, until June 2026. However, so far there is nothing concrete, but the intention is on the part of the club, since they do not want to lose a base player of their starters.
Coming from Santos Laguna, the Andean soccer player arrived in Coapa at the beginning of 2022, that is to say, he has already been at the club for a little over a year and a half, since then he has already played 61 games as azulcrema and has scored 20 goals and given 18 assists, in addition, he was already Ballon d’Or wearing the colors of the institution from Mexico City.
Thanks to his good performances, there has been talk that he has received offers from Italy, the Netherlands, among other countries, however, none has put an amount on the table that surprises the Aztec team. Its termination clause is 8 million dollars.
