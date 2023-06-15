After several weeks of uncertainty, the Tigres UANL finally made the renewal of the Brazilian midfielder official, Rafael Cariocaafter that for several weeks there was speculation about his supposed departure to the Cruz Azul Soccer Club.
Through their social networks, the San Nicolás de los Garza team reported the permanence of the Brazilian for the following year and with an extension of six more months. It is practically half of what the player together with his representative requested in March, in the end, both parties managed to agree on the duration, as the midfielder’s age was one of the impediments to giving him the requirement they needed.
Finally, the agreement reached during the night of Monday and Tuesday was when the auriazul team made the official announcement.
The performance of carioca in the grand final against Chivas, coupled with the title, it opened the way to an imminent extension; became a fundamental piece in the scheme of the Uruguayan strategist, Robert Dante Siboldi. During the celebration of the championship, the ex-selected Brazilian revealed his desire to stay in the institution, given the rumors that indicated his departure to the Machine of his former coach Ricardo Ferretti.
Prior to your arrival in Nuevo León, carioca played for him Porto Alegre Guildwhere he debuted; Spartk Moscow, Vasco da Gama and Atletico Mineiro. Later he arrived in San Nicolás de los Garza in 2017, where he has won three Liga MX titles and has become a historic player who will be remembered for generations as part of the golden age of the Monterrey team.
