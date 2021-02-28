Some planned measures were explained, such as the redefinition, reconversion and creation of certain jobs to adapt to the organization of the future, among others THE TRUTH MURCIA Sunday 28 February 2021, 10:25



A total of 383 registrants were able to follow the virtual seminar organized by the Ministry of the Presidency and Finance to detail to the public, and especially to officials, the content of the Strategy for the Transformation of the regional Public Function, recently presented to the unions.

The general director of Public Function, Carmen Zamora, explained some planned measures, such as the redefinition, reconversion and creation of certain jobs to adapt to the organization of the future; the increase in project work that coordinates employees from different departments; the application of management tools such as Big Data or artificial intelligence; the reinforcement of the professionalization of the managerial function or the attraction and retention of staff talent.