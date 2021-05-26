A construction worker places a thermal insulation blanket in a wall cavity. GettyImages

The resolution of the extension of the ERTE was not the only fringe that was cleared during the day of this Wednesday. The continuity of the framework of benefits for the group of self-employed workers – of more than three million people – was also agreed by the Government, social agents and the organizations that represent them. “In the absence of closing some details and knowing the text in writing, the Government’s commitment includes recovery of the extraordinary benefit without restrictions due to the exhaustion of quoted periods, guaranteeing access to benefits to those who pay tax by modules and extension to seven months of the requirement of previous contribution for the provision of temporary self-employed workers ”, plocated on his Twitter account María José Landaburu, Secretary General of Uatae.

MORE INFORMATION

“During the last days we have been approaching positions, but throughout today they have borne fruit. No one is going to be left behind. All those who need it will continue to collect the benefit. This shows that dialogue is how it is possible to reach agreements “, he expanded, for his part, and also in social networks, Lorenzo Amor, president of ATA.

From the CEOE, its president, Antonio Garamendi, congratulated himself on the extension of some games that will last until September 30, and to which all those self-employed who have seen their activity affected by the covid may appeal. Within the amalgam of benefits, those that had generated the greatest confrontations had to do with those dedicated to the self-employed who opted for them to make them compatible with their activity. The initial will of the Executive to toughen the requirements, in the absence of the details being known, has finally been left behind.