Sporting has given one more step towards the renewal of Pedro Díaz’s contract after the meeting held in Mareo by the club’s president, Javier Fernández, and the sports director Javier Rico with representatives of the Promosport agency, which takes the interests of the young midfielder.

There are still differences but the agreement for the renewal of one of the most important footballers of the current Sporting squad is closer. Pedro Diaz fulfills contract on June 30 of next year 2022In other words, he still has a season ahead of him as a rojiblanco, but the sportinguista entity wants to tie his renewal until 2025.

Pedro Díaz, a 22-year-old midfielder, this season has become one of Sporting’s key players whose first squad is in its second season. He made his debut with the rojiblanco first team in a Cup match del Rey, against Reus, in September 2017, led by Paco Herrera; However, he did not get to play anymore in that 2017-18 campaign that ended with Rubén Baraja on the bench and had to settle for continuing the training in the subsidiary that José Alberto López then led.

Neither Baraja bet on this footballer in the next exercise. Only the relief on the bench allowed Pedro Díaz to make his league debut. José Alberto used him in the last three games of that 2018-19 season, in the last two as a starter, against Albacete and Cádiz.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of February 17, 2021

Already with the first team’s number, last season he participated in ten first round matches, with José Alberto, and saw his prominence increased in the second half of the championship, with Miroslav Djukic as coach. Total participated in 28 days of 2019-20, in 24 of those games as a starter.

To these figures we must add the 21 games he has played this season, in 17 of them as a starter. In summary, Pedro Díaz has already accumulated 52 appearances in the league (59 if the Cup is counted) with the Sporting shirt in which he has also shown the ability to score goals; He has four goals, one in this campaign.