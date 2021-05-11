Granada wants to renew Diego Martínez to continue, at least, one more season. Patricia Rodríguez, counselor of the entity, has proposed to bring this matter to a successful conclusion with the approval of the ownership of this team chaired by the Chinese Rentao Yi. The coach declared a few weeks ago that he will wait until the end of the season. “When the League is over we will give ourselves some time and then we will decide.”

Diego Martínez has transformed Granada. He made his debut in 2018-19, against Elche (0-0 at Martínez Valero) while in the Second Division. Since then the growth has been unstoppable. Promotion to the First Division, Cup semi-finalist, comfortable permanence, qualification for the Europa League where they reached the quarterfinals and a new tenure in the highest category.

Demanding season. Granada is the team that has played the most games in Spain. Against Real Madrid he will add 56. An exhausting pace with two and even three games per week that has not weakened the spirit of the squad or, of course, that of the coach despite this obstacle course with injuries, sanctions and the coronavirus doing his thing.

The importance of the project. Knowing the interest of Valencia by Diego Martínez (also by Yangel Herrera) Granada hopes to offer a project attractive enough to be able to convince him. A plan to keep growing. Diego Martínez has directed 143 games and is going to be the first coach to complete three uninterrupted seasons on the bench. Quite a record.

Losses against Real Madrid

Granada faces the game against Real Madrid with minimal chances of reaching sixth place (qualifying for the Europa League) or seventh (entitled to the new UEFA Conference League). Said options go through winning the three games, that Betis, Villarreal, Celta and Athletic lose everything and a series of complicated caroms.

In this scenario, Diego Martínnez will have to rebuild the team. Montoro, Yangel Herrera and Domingos Duarte withdrew injured against Betis and it seems risky to predict that they can play against Real Madrid. Vallejo is also injured and Roberto Soldado, who has already renewed his contract for having played 25 games and the continuity of Granada in the First Division, must serve his second penalty game.

Aaron or Rui Silva? The Portuguese, already recovered from his injury, was on the bench against what will be his next team, Betis. But this was not the reason but that Aaron, who has occupied the goal in these last three games, is doing very well. The normal thing is that the Valencian continues to be a starter at least against Zidane’s.