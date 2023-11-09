The renewal of Alexis Vega possible in Chivas

The issue between Chivas and Alexis Vega has not come to an end; Despite the player’s public apology, the forward has not been taken into account by Paunovic, as the coach has done with Martínez and Calderón, another pair of players who broke the code of conduct. This suggests two scenarios, either Alexis’ physical condition is not optimal to be on the playing field or simply the relationship between Paunovic and the Mexican striker is broken.
The reality is that the days go by and Vega continues to be a headache for everyone within the club, both for his work on the field and for his future in the market. In Chivas they are not clear about what to do in the short term with Alexis, the footballer ends his contract next summer and if they sell him this winter, it would be for a figure almost like a gift, in the same way there is the option for the forward to stop his sale and agree on a free movement in January, so in Guadalajara they are analyzing an emergency movement.
Between salary and price paid for the purchase of the player, Chivas has invested around 15 million dollars in Alexis, a figure that could go to waste without having obtained anything in return. For this reason, in the club the option of renewing Vega gains weight, this way Guadalajara would have more time and margin of action to avoid losses, but in the end the decision will be in the hands of the player.
