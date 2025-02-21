Renewable sources marked a milestone in Extremadura in 2024, generating more than half of the electricity produced in the region, reaching 51.2 percent, more than six points above the previous year.

This is reflected in the quarterly report on power and generation of the Renewable Energy Observatory of Forum Sella, prepared by Opino 360 with Electric Red Data.

The renewables their production increased by 18.4% With respect to 2023, until it is in a record of 15,918 GWh, the sixth highest figure in the country. The photovoltaic solar reinforced its first position among green energies with an advance of 13.1% that led it to touch the 10,400 GWh.

In this way, the region stood as Second community with more photovoltaic generation of the countrywith 23.4% of the national total, says Opina 360 in a statement.

However, the main boost of renewable growth was in the Hydraulic generationwhich shot 65.4% above the previous year, thanks to the recovery of the rains in the first half of the year. This is the second largest increase in the entire country, only behind Andalusia.

The energy also positively contributed the energy also contributed windwhich produced more than double electricity than the previous year (110%). Its weight on the total generation is reduced, but contributed to compensate for the descents of the thermal solar (-11.8%) and other renewables (-7.3%).

As regards non -renewable sources, The nuclear experienced a 7.6% drop in 2024although this did not prevent it from staying as the largest electricity generator in the region, with 15,151 GWh. In this same group, cogeneration saw its production reduced by 6.4%.

“The renewable milestone of Extremadura is in the line of what happened in the whole of Spain, where for the second consecutive year more than half of the electricity generated has had renewable origin. But the advances, both in generation and, above all, in Green power deployment, remain very unequal, “says the director of Opina 360, Juan Francisco Caro.

The communities with the greatest presence of renewable, such as Extremadura, are “taking advantage of this fortress as competitive advantage to attract industrial projects To those to allocate this green energy, “he adds on a competition that involves” a pressure for the most lagging communities in the process of transformation of its electrical system. “

As for the facilities connected to the network in Extremadura, the renewables increased their power last year in 1,390 MW, all of the photovoltaic lot. This new capacity allowed to raise the weight of green facilities until reaching 85% of the total generator park. The region managed to finish the year as a leader in PHOTOVOLTAICA SOLAR, with 7,834 MW, but closely followed by Andalusia, with 7,808.