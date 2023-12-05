The ITAF platform, which was established in 2021 with support from the UAE, aims to expand the scope of financing renewable energy projects that support nationally determined contributions in developing countries, in addition to achieving benefit for communities by facilitating access to energy sources, ensuring energy security, and advancing Economic growth and diversification.

The agency’s announcement comes after four new partners joined the platform; On the sidelines of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, IRENA concluded cooperation agreements with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), HSBC, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

Under these agreements, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development pledged $1 billion, the International Finance Corporation pledged $1 billion to the ITAF platform, HSBC pledged $200 million, while the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) will provide guarantees and mitigation products. Risks for projects that the platform will finance.

On this occasion, Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, said: “The significant growth of the ITAF platform not only confirms its effective role in facilitating project development, but also demonstrates that financing renewable energy projects is not difficult to achieve when the right conditions are present.” We look forward to benefiting from the distinguished expertise and capabilities of the platform’s partners, as well as its robust group of projects in preparation, to achieve tangible progress in delivering energy to those who need it most.”

For her part, Nandita Parshad, Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, said: “We are proud of our cooperation with the International Renewable Energy Agency to support the $1 billion ITAF platform to expand renewable energy projects, improve transportation networks and develop innovative energy solutions. As the regions covered by the Bank embark on an energy transformation journey, we need all possible efforts to support our countries in taking concrete climate action. ITAF will facilitate these endeavors by directing financing towards affordable clean energy projects.”

In turn, Mohamed Goulid, Vice President of Industries at the International Finance Corporation, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the International Renewable Energy Agency and the rest of the development partners, as we will support the “ITAF” platform with our extensive experience in project financing, co-financing, and energy system transformation. Based on our pioneering role in financing “With low-cost renewable energy projects and our proven track record in supporting energy system transformation globally, we believe that today’s $1 billion commitment to ITAF will play a pivotal role in facilitating access to affordable, sustainable energy in emerging markets.”

Stephen Moss, CEO of HSBC Bank in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, said: “Public-private partnerships play a pivotal role in providing the financing necessary to expand the reach of renewable energy around the world. The ITAF platform helps… “Effectively channeling climate finance to reduce carbon emissions and provide clean, reliable energy supplies to local communities. HSBC seeks to build its global presence and engage in meaningful alliances to stimulate progress towards a zero-carbon future.”

Hiroshi Matano, Executive Vice President of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), said: “We welcome this opportunity to direct foreign direct investment towards renewable energy transition projects, and contribute to advancing low-carbon development and adaptation to the repercussions of climate change for the benefit of member states.” “MIGA will use its long-standing experience in risk mitigation solutions to ensure the necessary financing is available for projects in difficult environments. We will make a fundamental contribution to this partnership by leveraging our proven track record in emerging markets, developing economies, and vulnerable and conflict-affected states.”

During the event, the OPEC Fund for International Development, which pledged $250 million in financing to the ITAF platform earlier this year, signed a complementary agreement to provide an additional $400,000 in grants aimed at providing technical assistance to eligible projects applying to the platform. .

This announcement comes several days after the signing of several prominent agreements to support the platform, including the Emirates Development Bank, which pledged $350 million, the Islamic Development Bank, which allocated $250 million, in addition to the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit, which provides risk mitigation products for projects. Renewable energy in developing countries.

The list of platform partners also includes the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company “Masdar”, the Swiss insurance group “Swiss Re”, the OPEC Fund, and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

With the latest agreements concluded during COP28 and in preparation for it, the ITAF platform now has 13 partners, demonstrating its growing role as a comprehensive and effective financing instrument for the energy system transition.