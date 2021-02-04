Are there a lot of slaps in Marie Simon’s novel, and one slap, the one too many? The last ? Antoine received slaps all his childhood. ” Her too. Antoine’s father was hitting him. The child did not understand why. “It shouldn’t be like that”, does he think. Does he understand now that he’s a father? “She” lived with a mother whom the departure of her husband had turned into a fury, and who could not bear to have a daughter whom everyone found pretty, wise, intelligent. Antoine and “Elle” will cross paths, “recompose” a family. “They do not hear their respective past since everything has just started. “ But there is no past. Violence and submission have not been abolished by leaving childhood. The novel, which alternates the story in the first person of Antoine and that, in the third, of “Elle”, shows how, in their adult life, preceding their meeting, the mechanism is there, ready to operate. But also to seize up. After bare feet and Yellow, Marie Simon pursues with finesse and lucidity an analysis of what can destroy and just as easily create life.