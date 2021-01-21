Following the recent news that LG may be considering abandoning the smartphone market, other tightrope companies such as HTC or Sony seem willing to keep trying to find their place. And it is that the Japanese company would already be preparing the imminent arrival of a successor for its mid-range family with the Xperia 10 III, with a major leak of images and specifications that give us a fairly complete idea of ​​what to expect from the new phone.

In fact, it is not difficult to create an image in our mind, since this new smartphone aims to be practically identical to the current Xperia 1 II, without any discernible difference at the design level. While this will obviously draw some criticism, it doesn’t have to be a negative thing.

And is that Sony will maintain some of the favorite features of users such as front firing stereo speakers, quite rare these days; or the presence of a 3.5 mm headphone jack; or the presence of an optical fingerprint scanner on the side, which promises greater reliability and precision compared to the newer under-screen systems.

However, this does not prevent the Xperia 10 III feels somewhat dated on a design level. We will meet again with some pretty noticeable full bezels without notch for the top and bottom, slightly smaller but still present on the sides that will maintain a 21: 9 aspect ratio for the screen.

Finally, while the phone will have a triple camera systemIt is surprising that these are limited to a main sensor of just 12MP, accompanied by an 8MP telephoto camera and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, quite modest even within mid-range phones these days.

Regarding its availability, at the moment Sony has not shared any information, although since the announcement of the Xperia 1 II took place last February of last year, it would not be surprising that the Xperia 10 III repeats also with the calendar.