One year after defining the Alliance’s roadmap for the 2030 horizon, the companies announced this Monday new key projects in Latin America, India and Europe that aim to provide Alliance members with

mutually beneficial resultslarge-scale and tangible in three dimensions: markets, vehicles and technologies.

This was announced by the top leaders of the three automobile companies after the approval of the Boards of Directors of the automobile companies, Luca de Meo (Renault), Takao Kato (Mitsubishi) and Makoto Uchida (Nissan), at an event held in London.

The new agreement, as explained by the three executives, means at the same time

a greater commitment and collaboration of the brands, but with greater flexibility, which will allow each of them to achieve greater strength in their respective markets. It is contemplated that Renault will transfer 28.4% of Nissan’s shares to a French trust, a stake that the French firm may order to sell when it deems appropriate, while the Japanese company will maintain a right of first refusal to make the first offer.

In this way, Renault and Nissan will maintain a 15% stake in a crossed way and will have the obligation both to keep these shares and also to limit

its representation in the shareholding of its partner. The terms of the agreement also contemplate that Renault will transfer 28.4% of the shares it owns in Nissan to a French trust, where voting rights will be “neutralized” for most decisions. Both companies have committed to maintaining

for 15 years its 15% cross-shareholdings to guarantee the stability of its alliance and thus allow the development of common projects with its partner Mitsubishi.

In addition, Renault may appoint two representatives on the board of directors of Nissan, which, in turn, may appoint two other representatives on said Renault body.

In Europe, the Renault Group and Mitsubishi will take advantage of

the assets of Renault Captur and Renault Clio to develop two new vehicles such as the new ASX and Colt, based on the CMF-B platform. Thus, the new Mitsubishi ASX will become the first model of the Japanese firm manufactured in Spain.

Renault Group will launch in 2026 in Europe, in the light commercial vehicle market, FlexEVan, its first vehicle to benefit from the application of Software-Defined Vehicle technology, and will share it with Nissan.

Beyond 2026, Nissan and Renault Group will also explore

collaboration opportunities in the next generation of electric vehicles in the C segment. To ensure optimal charging time, Nissan and Renault Group will continue to share their technologies in European vehicles, including the potential use of a common 800 volt architecture.

These initiatives will reinforce previous commitments, including

Nissan’s future compact electric vehicle (segment B)based on the CMF-BEV platform, to be produced at Renault Group’s ElectriCity plant in France from 2026.

Four projects in Latin America



In Latin America, the Alliance projects a new pick-up developed by the Renault Group and shared with Nissan in Argentina.

It will also continue its collaboration on the existing family of Nissan Frontier/Renault Alaskan pick-ups. Renault Group

will produce pick-ups in Córdoba (Argentina) for Renault Group and Nissan.

In Mexico, Nissan will produce a new model for the Renault Group. For the first time in 20 years, a Renault vehicle will be produced in Mexico. And in addition, Nissan and Renault Group will market

two common A-segment electric vehiclesboth based on the CMF-AEV platform.

For India and export, the Renault Group and Nissan will collaborate on several new vehicle projects, including new SUVs, shared by the Renault Group and Nissan, and a new Nissan car derived from the Renault Triber. In addition, as in Latin America, Nissan and Renault Group are also considering joint A-segment electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles



The Alliance has defined

a common roadmap for 2030 in terms of pure electric vehicles and smart and connected mobility, sharing the investments for the benefit of its three companies.

Nissan agrees to take up to 15% in Ampere, Renault’s electric vehicle and software subsidiary, while Mitsubishi is also considering entering the company. In addition, Nissan and Mitsubishi will be partners in Horse, Renault’s initiative to increase the scale effects and market coverage of its low-emission hybrid and internal combustion engine technologies.

Alliance members have developed a “smart differentiation” methodology that defines the desired level of match for each vehicle, integrating

several parameters of possible pooling, such as platforms, production plants, engines or vehicle segment. This is complemented and enhanced by a tighter approach to design and upper body differentiation. For example, the common platform for the C and D segment will include five models from three Alliance brands (Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail, Mitsubishi Outlander, Renault Austral and an upcoming seven-seater SUV).

To reinforce this process, Alliance members

increase the use of common platforms in the coming years, growing from 60% today to more than 80% of its 90 models combined by 2026. This will allow each company to focus more on the needs of its customers, its best models and its core markets, while will roll out the innovations to the entire Alliance, at a lower cost.

solid state batteries



The Alliance is working with common partners to achieve real and affordable scale, which will reduce battery costs by 50% in 2026 and 65% in 2028.

With this approach, by 2030 the Alliance will have

a total battery production capacity of 220 GWh for electric vehicles in the main production centers of the world.

In addition, the Alliance shares a common vision on solid-state battery (ASSB) technology. Drawing on its expertise in battery technology, Nissan will lead innovations in this area, which will benefit all Alliance members.

ASSBs will have twice the energy density of current liquid lithium-ion batteries. Charging time will also be cut by a third, allowing customers to take longer journeys.

Within the joint plan, the Alliance

will invest a total of 23,000 million additional euros to the more than 10,000 million euros already invested in the field of electrification in the next five years, which will translate into 35 new electric vehicle models by 2030.

90% of these models will be based on five common EV platforms, covering most markets, across all regions.

The joint plan contemplates the use of the so-called CMF-AEV, the most affordable platform in the world,

as the basis of the new Dacia Spring; the KEI-EV family of platforms (mini vehicles) for ultra-compact EVs, and the LCV-EV family of platforms for professional customers, as the basis for the Renault Kangoo and Nissan Townstar.

The group will use the CMF-EV, the global and flexible platform for electric vehicles such as the Nissan Ariya EV and the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. This platform, with its technological innovations and the potential offered by its modularity, is a reference for

a new generation of electric vehicles for Alliance partners. The platform has been created to integrate and optimize all the elements of a 100% electric motorization, housing a new high-performance motor and an ultra-thin battery. By 2030, more than 15 models will be based on the CMF-EV platform, and up to 1.5 million cars per year will be produced on this platform.

Finally, the CMF-BEV platform will be launched in 2024. It offers up to 400 km of autonomy, a cost reduction of 33% and energy consumption of more than 10% compared to

with the current Renault ZOE. It will be the base for 250,000 vehicles a year under the Renault, Alpine and Nissan brands. These vehicles include the Renault R5 and the new compact electric vehicle that will replace the Nissan Micra. Designed by Nissan and manufactured by Renault, the new model is scheduled to be built in Renault ElectriCity: the electrical industrial center of northern France.

recharge services



Regarding the recharging service, Mobilize Power Solutions will provide customers with a comprehensive service that

includes project designinstallation, maintenance and administration of an optimized charging infrastructure including all services related to business needs.

In this sense, through the provider of its service provider, Plug Surfing, the Alliance has signed an agreement with Ionity so that its clients can access

the super fast charging network of the consortium and in Europe at preferential prices.

Renault is not considering the entry of the Chinese car manufacturer Geely into the shareholding of Ampere, the subsidiary of electric vehicles and software of the French firm, has assured the CEO of the Renault group, Luca de Meo. “We did not create Ampere because of the rebalancing, we have been working on this project for a year and a half (…) We do not need the money to create Ampere, most of it is financed”, the manager stressed. In this line, the CEO of Renault has assured that they asked Nissan about the possibility of

that Geely entered the shareholding of Ampere and has pointed out that the Japanese firm said that “it was not interested at this time.”

“We have a very good relationship with Geely, it is a very good company, but we are not planning for Geely to enter Ampere,” De Meo has settled when asked about that possibility.

In this sense, the Renault group signed a non-binding framework agreement with Geely last November to create

a new company called Horse for the development, production and supply of highly energy efficient hybrid and thermal propulsion systems in which each partner will have a 50% stake.

Ultimately smart mobility and connected mobility become key areas for the Alliance. Through shared electronic platforms and devices, by 2026,

more than 10 million of its vehiclesOf 45 different models, they will be equipped with autonomous driving systems.