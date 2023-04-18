The Renault Espace has suddenly become a large SUV, the Megane loses its acute accent and is now even always completely electric. And the Renault Clio? Don’t worry: except for a radical metamorphosis for the outside, it remains broadly the same car. This is not a completely new model, but a facelift for the Renault Clio.

The Clio is the first Renault to get the new daytime running lights. The Renault logo is, as it were, split in two and the left half of the logo is on the right side of the bumper and vice versa. The headlights were immediately included and Renault has also been busy behind. And because it’s 2023, the grille has grown a bit. Especially from the side you can still recognize the current Clio.

No more analog counters in the Renault Clio facelift

Every version of the new Renault Clio will have digital counters behind the wheel. The screen on the dashboard is 7 inches in size and 9.3 inches in the more expensive versions. With the smaller screen you can navigate via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay and with the larger size, the navigation is also built-in.

Speaking of more expensive versions: the popular RS line is no longer available. Renault Sport no longer exists and the Alpine sub-brand must represent all the sporting ambitions of the French group. That is why there is the Esprit Alpine version for the new Clio. You can recognize this by the matte gray lip under the front bumper and the 17-inch rims. For the interior, Renault opts for Alpine blue details, such as the stitching, in this version.

Not a hot hatchback

You don’t have to expect an extra sporty Clio RS, but we’re guessing that there won’t be a thoroughbred Alpine version of this Clio either. For that you probably have to wait for the new Renault 5, which will come to the showrooms as an Alpine. There is also no RS version of the current Clio. By the way, the most powerful version is a hybrid with 145 hp.

According to Renault, the quality experience for the interior has taken a big step forward with the facelift of the Clio. Not only are the materials more beautiful, they are also more durable. In the Techno version, for example, the upholstery consists of 60 percent vegetable materials. There is also no real leather to be found in any version.

In addition to the Clio E-Tech Full Hybrid with 145 hp, Renault offers diesel, petrol and LPG engines. In addition to the hybrid, the TCe 90 will be an interesting choice for the Netherlands. This is a turbo three-cylinder with a six-speed gearbox and little fuss. The prices of the new Renault Clio will follow later.