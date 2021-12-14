The

Renault arkana has become

in the brand new winner of the ABC Award for Best Car of the Year 2022, which celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Renault model thus joins a long list of successful models that, curiously, also began in 1972 with the Renault 5, winner of the first edition.

Arkana has prevailed in a list made up of twelve candidates.The final result is the sum of the votes cast by the professional jury, made up of 36 journalists specializing in motor information, with a weight of 70%, the subscribers and ‘premium’ readers of ABC, whose votes have had a weight of 25 % of the total, and ABC readers, weighing 5% of the total.

Mercedes García, director of Communication Renault Group Spain, together with Jesús Presa, director of communication of Renault Group Iberia



After the count, the

Renault arkana obtained 16.52% of the votes, followed in second position by the

Hyundai tucson (13.22%), and by the

Audi Q4 e-tron, with 11.87% of the votes. In total in this edition a total of 12 candidates were opting for the award.

The award has been failed at the headquarters of Diario ABC



The following positions have corresponded to

Ford Mustang Mach-e (8.30%),

Seat Arona (7.14%),

Citroën C4 (6.89%),

Volkswagen ID.4 (6.64%),

Toyota yaris cross (6.48%),

Kia Sorento (6.30%),

Nissan qashqai (6.29%),

Opel mokka (5.21%), and

Mazda mx30 (5.14%).

Percentage of votes of all candidates



With the new Arkana, Renault proposes a new generation coupe-style SUV with

a strong hybrid personality, both in style and in engines. It is available with a 1.3 TCe engine with micro-hybrid technology and an additional 12V battery in the 140 hp version, and with a 145 hp E-Tech hybrid engine.

Inside it stands out

a central screen of 7 or 9.3 inches (depending on finish), intuitive and easy to access, as well as its level of habitability, especially in the rear seats with its 211 mm of knee space, the widest in its category, and the load capacity of its trunk: 513 liters ( 480 in the hybrid version) with repair kit.

Data sheet

ENGINE: Mild Hybrid gasoline and hybrid of 140 and 143 CV CONSUMPTION: from 4.8 l / 100 km DIMENSIONS (LENGTH / WIDTH / HEIGHT): 4.56 / 1.82 / 1.57 meters TRUNK: from 513 to 1,269 liters PRICE: from € 25,047

The Arkana also includes state-of-the-art driving aids.

thanks to which it has achieved the 5 stars of Euro NCAP. These aids include Highway and Traffic Assist, signal panel recognition, blind spot alert, involuntary lane departure alert, and trajectory maintenance assistant, which ensure safer and quieter driving. . It also has active emergency braking for pedestrians and cyclists. It is on sale from 25,047 euros.

Half a century of the most prestigious award



The ABC Award for Best Car of the Year

This edition celebrates half a century of automotive history. Throughout this time, it has left 51 vehicles (only in one edition there was a tie and therefore two winners) that have been favored by the specialized journalists who are part of the jury, as well as the readers of ABC and the buyers, who are the ones who ultimately make a car a bestseller.

The award was born in 1972, when ABC created the award through its weekly section Mundomóvil, dedicated to the world of motoring and the first of its kind to be published in a national newspaper.

To form the jury from the beginning, journalists specialized in the world of Motor from newspapers and magazines were counted on.

In the survey,

ABC reserved the organization, coordination and counting of the votes, while ensuring total transparency in the process.

In the first edition, neither the number of specialized or general publications with engine information, nor news, were many.

The jury that voted to choose

best car of the year 1973 It was made up of thirteen journalists – seven from motoring magazines and the rest from newspapers and general information magazines – and only five models competed. The winner of the first edition was the Renault 5.