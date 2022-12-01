Tilt. Like pit seats and David Bowie’s jumpsuit from his Ziggy Stardust days, it’s very much a 1970s phenomenon. At the time, it was part of the motoring journalist’s standard vocabulary, like something a normal car would do if you hurled it into a corner with some enthusiasm. The Renault 5 likes to lean over.

We drive through a tiny town called Wy-dit-Joli-Village, in the Vexin National Park, about 50 kilometers northwest of Paris. It is extremely picturesque, with forests and grassy meadows, a real French idyll. And look, there’s a mint green Renault 5, ubiquitous in the French countryside at the time.

The car is celebrating its 50th birthday. Between 1972 and 1996, and in its two main forms, more than 5.5 million were sold to virtually all kinds of people. The R5 was classless, appealed to all generations and was wide awake long before ‘woke’ became a thing.

There is a catch in the French grass

Ah, a bend. Like the Citroën 2CV, the 5 requires a certain amount of dedication. Not so much skill, but absolute dedication. I steer in, the Cinq sighs forward on its cushiony suspension and settles into what feels like an irreversible comic angle. I hold on, and then we’re through and on our way again.

This particular car has a secret. C’est une electric. It will be another eighteen months before we can admire the all-new R5 EV, which Laurens van den Acker, Renault’s design boss, says will definitely look as good as the concept version. Interesting: Renault has been here before.

Specifications of the electrical 5

Among many other treasures, in the heritage division of the brand you can find an example of the original R5 Electric, a 1970s maverick, which used 34 lead batteries that had to be lifted into the car by crane and fed a DC motor that was for, er… 10 whole horsepower. It took ten hours to charge and only 90 were made.

The first series of cars was used by the French energy company EDF, which was a partner in the development of the project; the cars drove around on their power plants. The second run was used by Renault itself, also for internal purposes. It weighed 1,075 kilos (300 kilos more than the regular 5 TL), had a range of about 110 kilometers and cost a hefty 18,000 francs at the time.

“It was not a success,” says Hugues Portron, Renault Classic boss and manager of the collection, which includes no fewer than 750 cars. “But it was a brave experiment.” The car that TG driving today is not. It is a modern retrofit ordered by Renault to celebrate the 5’s big birthday.

A resto mod trend is born

Putting an electric motor in something old is, you know, very fashionable these days and the company that did it in this case is MCC, from Provence. If you want to electrify your Méhari or 2CV: they do too. “We were the first company in France to homologate the kit,” says Stéphane Wimez, general manager.

‘It’s fantastic when a brand like Renault participates; then everything becomes known a lot faster than when it only concerns a small company. We can equip the powertrain with a battery pack or a fuel cell, and there are many benefits. It extends the life of the car and contributes to the circular economy, which will become increasingly important. In addition, it counts towards reducing CO2 emissions and if it grows larger, it also creates jobs.

Is it OK to pull the 845 or 1,108 cc engine from an original R5 and replace it with an electric motor and 10.7 kWh battery? Well, at least it is a lot less controversial than a Jaguar XK120 or Porsche 911…

The Renault 5 Diamond

In fact, Renault recently agreed all the way went with the idea through a very special collaboration with the French designer Pierre Gonalons, under the name Renault 5 Diamant (see the polaroid on the left). “It was about celebrating this timeless design,” Gonalons says. “The 5 was a revolution in form when it launched. It was never about status, but about the freedom of the time. I felt it was important to hold onto that spirit.”

Who knows how the very special steering wheel (a kind of wokkel of marble and carbon fiber) fits in, but the matt pink paint and gold accents are correct for the brand. “The first editions of the Renault 5 were in orange,” says Gonalons. ‘That was new, suggestive and the color was then, certainly in our circles, virtually forbidden. I think that in 2022 pink has the same connotations, especially in the car industry.’

The interior of our Renault 5

Our R5 is more modest, although its interior has also received a great makeover. The seats are partly covered with a space age-like foil and the headliner almost makes you dizzy. But remember, in its day an R5 was an extremely modern place to be. The EV conversion still has the four-speed manual transmission, an anachronism that helps keep costs down.

‘We wanted to keep the original architecture,’ explains Wimez. ‘This speeds up the process, and we take into account that the time we spend on the conversion is part of the customer’s costs. Plus: it works. When I’m driving in the city, I actually do everything in three.’ Unlike its experimental predecessor, this e-R5 is not even that much heavier than the standard car.

The battery pack weighs 92 kilograms, and with the engine, exhaust and gas tank removed, the total weight is 765 kilograms. The operation takes about 25 hours. On the inside, only an LED display with, among other things, the range reveals that this 5 is ‘different’. This isn’t one of those EVs that bangs the back of your head against the headrest when accelerating.

There is always a French rule to follow

According to French law, a retrofit can have a power of between 65 and 100 percent of the original, so we’re talking about a modest herd of horses: just under 30 are put to work. We get the tip to drive off in two, and the rest of the time, three is usually all you need.

Driving away from a standstill is smooth, but not very smooth; the biggest problem is actually the lousy shifting of the gearbox. There’s no regen when braking, but the speeds always remain amusingly low so coming to a stop is never a problem. The conversion costs around 18,000 euros, plus a donor car of course.

“The Renault 5 was a modernist masterpiece, a sleek but smart little car”

A drive in an early R5 TL turns out to be a revelation. Its designer, Michel Boué, experimented with the clean form language. ‘Project 122’ was later accelerated and one of Boué’s proposals was presented through something called the ‘Renaultrama’, essentially an early VR simulation, with a scale model for a variety of moving backgrounds.

“The R5 has sleek sides that you also find in today’s EVs,” says Nicolas Jardin, who designed the 2021 R5 EV Concept. ‘Michel Boué conceived this architecture back in 1967. What is really nice is the attempt to integrate the technology into the natural corners of the car – the grille and the lamps, so as not to disturb the shape. He wanted to draw an essential object, stripped of aggression.’

Even more showpieces of the 5

With its full-length fiberglass and polyester bumpers (a world first), recessed door handles and vertical taillights, the Renault 5 was a modernist masterpiece, a sleek yet smart little car inspired by the bold thinking of the controversial but celebrated French architect and thinker Le Corbusier.

Although he probably wouldn’t have agreed with the huge color palette (68 were available, including 15 different shades of blue). The early cars had the in-dash gear lever, which is confusing at first and then delightful to use. The dashboard itself was designed by Robert Broyer, who assembled the main instruments and controls in a small module in front of the driver, then covered the dashboard and steering wheel with a protective foam layer.

The magic of the Renault 5 of half a century

It’s amazing how a 50 year old cabin can feel so refreshing, spacious and even fashionable by 2022 standards. Later cars received a more conventional set-up, which was still many times more attractive than what the often miserly rivals had to offer.

Under the skin, the R5 borrowed a lot of its technique from the R4, so its age can be traced back to its dynamic characteristics a lot better. But it drives excellently and whizzes and sways across the road convincingly enough. And, as we learned, you really don’t have to be afraid of that tilting. Rarely had so much fun with such a friendly way of traveling.