Only one more year to wait and then it will finally arrive: the reincarnation of the Renault 5. The electric hatchback not only looks great, but also becomes a handy power bank for your home. This is not only useful if the power goes out, you can also halve the charging costs, according to the Mobilize company. Other electric Renaults will soon also be able to charge bidirectionally.

Bi-directional charging means that you can not only send power to the car battery, but also the other way. There are three different types of bidirectional charging: from the car to other electrical devices, to your home and to the electricity grid. So return. And that’s quite interesting, because you can save a lot of money with it.

Bidirectional charging is nothing new, by the way. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6 can already charge to other EVs and other electrical devices. Handy if you want to crank up the Airfryer on the go. The Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T can then deliver to the grid, but they are not yet available through the official channels in the Netherlands.

Save money with your Renault 5

The sun usually shines less in the evening, but for many people that is the time when they use a lot of electricity. If you charge your Renault 5 with solar energy during the day, you can use that energy again in the evening. That will probably be a little more favorable than returning the energy during the day and purchasing expensive electricity in the evening.

Or you can work a little more tactically. You can charge at times when the energy price is low (for example during off-peak rates). Then, when the power yields a lot, you can return that power to the grid. In theory, you could then make some profit without really doing anything for it. The car then generates money while it is in the driveway.

Dedicated wallbox to supply back to the house and grid

Renault is working with Mobilize for bidirectional charging. You must have a special wallbox to be able to supply back to the house and the grid. In addition, the company draws up an energy contract for your home. The company estimates that Renault 5 owners’ charging costs could be cut in half if they use all resources wisely.

Renault’s head of electrical systems, Eric Blanchard, says he doesn’t expect any problems with the battery’s condition as energy continues to flow in and out. He confirms that bi-directional charging will also be included in the upcoming models of the Megane E-Tech and electric Scenic. And then probably also the subsequent electric models.