EMaking a reading recommendation has the potential to become the highest form of intellectual exchange in certain circles. This is especially true if, like the author of this text, you have studied comparative literature at some point. In principle, of course, there is nothing wrong with a good conversation about books, quite the opposite. But: Anyone who reads a lot and talks about it loudly sometimes has to accept the accusation of adorning themselves with a form of intellect; as if you were seriously smarter because you sat on the couch on a Sunday evening watching a Simon Beckett crime novel instead of the crime scene. You can only boast about this if you read Samuel and not Simon Beckett (and also understand the existentialist).

The phenomenon of the overly intellectual reading list is beautifully demonstrated in the first season of the acclaimed series White Lotus. There, friends Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Paula (Brittany O’Grady) carry clever books around like trophies, reading Sigmund Freud, Friedrich Nietzsche, Camille Paglia and Frantz Fanon. Or rather: they act like it. When Olivia is asked about her demanding holiday reading, the answer is clear. The books? “They’re just props.”

Resse Witherspoon, Emma Watson and Oprah Winfrey have their own book clubs

Meanwhile, in real life – or at least on the real internet – more and more celebrities are sharing their favorite books. Margot Robbie, for example, who is currently the woman of the moment as Barbie protagonist and producer, likes to talk on talk shows about her ongoing enthusiasm for Harry Potter. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Emma Watson, Oprah Winfrey and Kendall Jenner even have their own book clubs, even if there is little sense of community because they are usually one-sided recommendations and not an exchange.

Chanel has also had its own book club since 2021, led by Charlotte Casiraghi Ambassadorso ambassador, is directed. “Les Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon” has created its own universe with talk sessions, a podcast, various videos and reading recommendations. Now it would be easy to make fun of this form of elitist cultural support. A noblewoman who reads? Groundbreaking. But it’s worth taking a closer look. Because with “Les Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon” Chanel has created a platform that takes literature written by women seriously.

Charlotte Casiraghi only recommends works by female authors; writers who have just published their debut work are invited to the podcast. This is a huge stage – because Chanel has reach. Casiraghi relies on works by young authors such as Dina Nayeri (“The Ungrateful Refugee”) or Mona Chollet (“In Defense of Witches”) as well as classics by Annie Ernaux and Deborah Levy.







The fashion house in New York recently invited none other than Siri Hustvedt to a panel discussion; a recording can be found on Chanel’s YouTube account. Casiraghi speaks with the American author Erica Wagner, the New York poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths and Siri Hustvedt about #MeToo and motherhood, patriarchy and how annoying Huvstedt finds Plato’s symposium and the idea of ​​the man pregnant with ideas. A successful win for the Chanel book club is Erica Wagner, who supports Casiraghi as a moderator. The author, who lives in England, worked for a long time as a literary editor Times. In her conversations she asks clever questions; Feelings are talked about with the same respect and depth as misogyny. In an older episode, British author Jeannette Winterson gives a pointed lecture about Virginia Woolf’s work, Keira Knightley reads from it and Casiraghi speaks about privilege with an honesty that one would not necessarily have expected from this format.

By the way, Dior also recently started a book club, but it focuses more clearly on one product. All protagonists carry a “Dior Tote Bag”. In the latest episode, journalist, documentary producer and aristocrat Beatrice Borromeo presents her favorite books. Borromeo (who, by the way, is married to Charlotte Casiraghi’s brother) takes us to the Librairie Jousseaume in the Galerie Vivienne, certainly one of the most beautiful bookstores in Paris. Her favorite books are refreshingly ordinary, much more suitable for a day by the pool than Freud or Nietzsche. It includes Khaled Hosseini’s “A Thousand Bright Suns”, “When Nietzsche Wept” by Irvin D. Yalom and Jonathan Safran Foer’s bestseller “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”.

Cultural promotion by big brands is always marketing. But Chanel in particular is generating new attention for female authors of all generations. And the conversation with Siri Hustvedt at the Metrograph Theater in New York? Even the YouTube recording of it is more instructive – and considerably more entertaining – than many comparative literature lectures.