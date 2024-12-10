The remuneration that Gan Pampols received before being signed by Mazón points to what his increase will be: 136,000 euros

Retired lieutenant general Francisco José Gan Pampols, new vice president for the reconstruction of Carlos Mazón, has declared a return from work (the military pension added to other income) of 136,249.5 euros, according to his file on the transparency portal ‘ GVA Oberta’.

Gan Pampols, appointed on November 23, also records a return on movable capital of 10,329.69 euros and capital gains of 23,419.5 euros, as indicated in his 2023 income tax return presented this Monday.

Sources from the Gan Pampols department indicate that the work performance indicates that the figure of 136,249.5 euros includes the vice president’s remuneration as a retired military officer added to other income. The same sources assure that Gan Pampols’ salary as vice president will be published “shortly.”

A few minutes after having published this work performance, the data has been removed from ‘GVA Oberta’ and Gan Pampols’ file indicated again: “There is no information or the information has not been provided by the AEAT [Agencia Estatal de la Administración Tributaria]in case of authorization to collect tax data.” Shortly afterwards, the data was added to the transparency portal again. Presidency of the Generalitat, the department on which the general direction of Transparency depends, has not answered the questions from this newspaper.





This would confirm that the annulment of the salary cap for senior officials of the autonomous Administration, inserted by the Mazón Executive in a decree of the catastrophic DANA of last October 29, would have been designed for the new second vice president and counselor for Economic Recovery and Social of the Valencian Community.

With the approval of the controversial decree, senior officials who are civil servants can maintain their Administration salary if it was not 15% higher than that of the president of the Generalitat (about 80,000 euros). The elimination of the salary cap was published, camouflaged, in an additional provision of a decree linked to DANA.

For his part, the regional secretary, Brigadier General Venancio Aguado de Diego, will earn about 16,000 euros more as a politician than as a military man, as elDiario.es reported.

Maximum period of two months

Senior officials have a maximum period of two months to submit their declaration of assets, income and activities to the Conflict of Interest Control Registry, dependent on the autonomous department of the Presidency. They can also authorize the Conflict of Interest Control Office to collect tax data from the Tax Agency.

The other councilors appointed after the DANA have not yet published their respective work results. This is the head of Emergencies, Juan Carlos Valderrama (professor at the University of Valencia); of Justice, Nuria Martínez (professor at the Catholic University of Valencia), and of Innovation, Marián Cano (executive president of the Valencian Association of Footwear Entrepreneurs (Avecal).

The transparency portal ‘GVA Oberta’ has only posted, for now, some data about the second vice president and his regional secretary, both military. However, neither Gan Pampols nor Aguado de Diego have yet published their declaration of assets, which includes real estate properties, deposits in checking or savings accounts, pension plans or vehicles and assets exceeding 3,000 euros.

For his part, Rafael Ignacio González Mateos, general director of the Recovery and Reconstruction Plan, declared income from work in 2023 of 66,908.93 euros and deposits in accounts of 25,000 euros.

Gan Pampols, second vice president and Minister for Recovery, said in his first appearance that he had not “asked for a salary” or negotiated his remuneration.