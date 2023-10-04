For the first time in American history, a motion was passed last night to vote out the Speaker of the House of Representatives. This required a special alliance of eight mainly far-right Republicans and the Democratic faction. A seemingly strange combination, which says everything about the chaos in American politics.
Bob van Huët
Latest update:
04-10-23, 19:57
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#removal #Speaker #House #chaos #American #politics