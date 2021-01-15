Iberdrola planned to undertake the work in 2020, but has modified the project to “further reduce the visual impact” High and medium voltage towers that surround the Los Rectores urbanization, in the district of El Puntal. / EDU BOTELLA / AGM PILAR BENITO Friday, 15 January 2021, 01:46



The residents of the Los Rectores urbanization will have to wait until the second half of 2022 to see the high and medium voltage electrical towers that are part of their daily landscape disappear. The Iberdrola company has decided to modify the project for the burial of the lines that it had planned in this area of ​​El Puntal,