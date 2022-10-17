The works to transform the Avenida de Portugal de Lorca and adjacent areas began this Monday with the removal of the paving from the Plaza del Negrito. This central square located next to the San Francisco de Asís school, Engracia Segado and Abenhalaj Street will be remodeled to improve its accessibility, lighting and trees.

The works will have an execution period of three months and a budget of 477,000 euros, confirmed the mayor, Diego José Mateos, who accompanied by the councilors of Heritage and Local Development, Isidro Abellán and Isabel Casalduero, supervised the start of the works.

On Avenida de Portugal, it is planned to replace the streetlights with more energy-efficient ones that also improve the brightness of the street, one of the most commercial in the city. Some parking spaces will be removed to widen the sidewalk, the road will be resurfaced and new scuppers will be opened.

The trees will also be replaced with the planting of new species that provide more shade to the area, except for the large ficus that is the hallmark of this avenue.

In the square dedicated to the embroiderer Engracia Segado, an urban reorganization will be carried out with the elimination of the large circular planters that hinder the passage, which will allow the area to be provided with more space and use the kiosk, now in disuse, for a new business activity other than the sale of newspapers.

More space for pedestrians



The most striking change will take place in Abenhalaj Street, transversal to Portugal Avenue, since it is planned to modify the access for vehicles by enabling only one lane, which will provide more space for pedestrians. The garden area on one of the sides, which causes continuous complaints from neighbors, will be eliminated and the pedestrian area of ​​the road will be delimited with planters. It is planned that this street will become semi-pedestrian with the construction of wider sidewalks, for which the existing parking spaces will be removed and only loading and unloading areas will be enabled.

In this street the road will be made of printed asphalt and the sidewalks of cobbled stone, said the mayor, as in the Plaza del Negrito, in which the pavement and the lampposts will be renewed. This square, where the access door to the San Francisco de Asís school is located, will be equipped with more trees to make the waiting times more pleasant at the times of leaving and entering the school. It is also planned to put into operation the fountain to which this square owes its name and which presides over the figure of a boy with his arms raised made of cast iron in the 19th century.

Dissuasive parking



The mayor clarified that the elimination of parking spaces will be compensated with the provision of dissuasive parking on a site on Avenida de Portugal with capacity for about fifteen vehicles.

Mateos stressed that the intervention is “fully agreed with the neighbors and with the San Francisco school”, whose accesses will be affected during the time the works last.

The remodeling of Portugal was included in the Jerónimo Santa Fe construction project, financed by the Autonomous Community with funds from the European Investment Bank, but in the end it could not be carried out due to the tight budget. Now a broader action will be carried out with municipal funds. The project is the work of GTM Engineering and Vive Arquitectura.