Authorities at the beginning of the access works to El Carmolí and Los Urrutias, this Monday. / carm

THE TRUTH Murcia Monday, November 14, 2022, 2:15 p.m.



The Community began the reorganization works of the main access to the towns of El Carmolí and Los Urrutias, in Cartagena, with the aim of improving road safety and speeding up traffic coming from the city of Cartagena and the AP-7 motorway, which connects the cities of Cartagena and Alicante.

The Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, and the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, attended this Monday the start of construction work on a new roundabout, whose regional investment amounts to 216,623 euros and has a deadline of execution of four months. Once the roundabout is built, it will be transferred to the Town Hall.

Díez de Revenga pointed out that this work “is part of the Road Safety Plan of the regional strategy ‘More Close’, with which the regional Executive develops actions to make regional roads safer, more comfortable and more sustainable.” The counselor stressed that “it will have a significant impact on road safety.” The works will transform the current T-shaped intersection of the RM-F54 road with the N-332 into a roundabout to improve circulation, which accumulates more than 871,000 trips per year.

Traffic problems



As he stressed, “this action is highly demanded by citizens and neighbors because it provides a solution to the important traffic problems that are recorded daily in this area”, and added that “the regional government responds to a historic demand of the citizens of El Carmolí and Los Urrutias, promoted by the mayor».

The new roundabout, which will have a diameter of 36 meters on the outside, will solve the existing problems regarding road safety. On the one hand, the high speed of vehicles traveling on the main road of the N-332 will be reduced and, on the other, channeling islands will be provided that will facilitate the perception and access of vehicles to the roundabout. Horizontal signage will also be renewed and new lighting will be installed.

New action in Pozo Estrecho



Diez de Revenga also announced a new action to improve road safety on the regional road that connects Pozo Estrecho with Miranda (RM-F154), specifically between kilometer points 0.675 and 0.990, in the school environment.

The Ministry has already carried out a work on the same road framed in the Climate Change Adaptation Plan, in order to avoid accumulations of water in the school environment. After this first action, whose effectiveness has been proven after the last episodes of rain, the pavement will be improved. At the end of the works, the road markings that are affected by the works will be repainted.