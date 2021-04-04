Fernando López Miras consummated yesterday, with a new remodeling of the regional government, the entry of the ideas of Vox without Vox in the Ministry of Education and Culture with the appointment of Mabel Campuzano, a deputy in the Regional Assembly expelled from the Abascal party, as head of this department. The inauguration was held in an atypical act in the palace of San Esteban that was marked by a call ‘in extremis’, only five hours before its celebration, when it is usually done one day before, and two hours later. that a concentration of the Green Tide took place at the door to show the discomfort of the educational community with the president’s decision to settle the turn to the right in the second council with the highest budgetary weight. In addition, the new regional Executive avoided the traditional family photo with all the members of the Governing Council, in one more example that yesterday’s was not just another remodeling.

The new counselor took office together with Marcos Ortuño as head of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, causing the dismissal of Cristina Sánchez, who is leaving the Government. In the same way, Ortuño assumes the powers of the Presidency that until now fell to Javier Celdrán. In the crisis of the Government, the latter recovers the Economy portfolio when the new Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration is created, so that all the management of the recovery funds ‘Next Generation’ will be in its hands, which will represent an important economic injection from the European Union to the Region to fund dozens of projects focused on overcoming the Covid recession and which is considered one of the key chapters of the Executive’s action for the next two years.

Esperanza Moreno, until now head of Education and Culture, also leaves the post of counselor, although in her case she does not leave the Executive, since she becomes head of the Presidency’s Cabinet.

Both Moreno and Cristina Sánchez were present at a ceremony attended by all the directors except Antonio Sánchez Lorente, on sick leave, another of the members expelled from Cs after his appointment in the Government from which Ana Martínez Vidal left at the beginning of March. He continues to lead Transparency, Participation and Public Administration, although he has practically not exercised powers that, in his absence, Isabel Franco assumes.

Ortuño, Celdrán and Campuzano used the form of the oath to accept their positions after reading the appointments.

The head of Education was supported in her inauguration by the other two dissident Vox deputies, Juan José Liarte and Francisco Carrera, and by her husband, who did not want to miss an appointment that has raised blisters in the educational world and anticipates a end of term with strong opposition in the streets.

More than 200 people surround the headquarters of the regional government to protest against “fascism in education”



The morning’s protest, which brought together nearly two hundred people with banners reading slogans such as “no to fascism in education” and “education is not for sale,” included representatives of the Green Tide, the CC OO unions. , UGT and Sterm Intersindical and members Podemos and PSOE, and came to surround the seat of the Government as a protest.

López Miras did not mention in his speech at the event the rejection that the composition of his new government has awakened. The president opted for “continuing to make Murcia the land of freedom” with measures among which he cited the strengthening of concerted education, the reduction of taxes, the demand for water and “fairer financing”, the reinforcement of the infrastructure, support for companies, the self-employed and SMEs and the fight against the pandemic, among others. He also pointed out that there will be “no change of course”, but rather “continue what we have always done: work for recovery.”

Campuzano promises dialogue with the unions to reach agreements “when they stop yelling at me in the streets”



The president criticized the attempt to evict the PP from power by the PSOE and Ciudadanos through the unsuccessful motion of censure, which he described as a “political experiment designed hundreds of kilometers away.” “They believed themselves to be more important than a million and a half Murcians,” he lamented.

For her part, Isabel Franco, who opened the event, pointed out that the remodeling culminates the “configuration of the new Executive” to work “from the union” for the economic recovery of the Region and “protect the health and lives of the Murcians ».

Mabel Campuzano promised, at the end of her inauguration, a dialogue “with everyone.” Also with the unions, which have shown a direct rejection of her appointment as a champion of “the extreme right.” “When they stop yelling at me in the street, at a table, of ‘supposed’ I’m willing to talk and sit with them.” “I have not had any problem reaching agreements in the Assembly with the PSOE, with Podemos and with everyone because, when we want the good of the citizens, it is very easy to agree,” he said.

Ortuño promises aid to the tourism sector and denies that the Executive will change its orientation with the new appointments



Cartagena, without advisor



For his part, Marcos Ortuño, who resigned as mayor of Yecla at ten in the morning to be able to attend the appointment as councilor in the afternoon, announced that the headquarters of his council, which brings together the powers of the Presidency and the Missing Department of Tourism, Youth and Sports, whose current headquarters are in Cartagena, will be in the Palace of San Esteban, although he said that he will travel “frequently” to the port city.

Ortuño, who will be in charge of “coordinating and providing stability” to the government team, promised to approve “new help lines” for the tourism sector and ruled out that the entry of Vox’s ideas in Education will vary the orientation of the Executive or to cause tension in the Governing Council. “The party has its doors open to those who want to join this liberal, moderate and center-right project,” he concluded.