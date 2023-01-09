An operator talks to several neighbors, yesterday in one of the areas of the fenced Plaza Juan XXIII. / ANTONIO GIL / agm

The partial remodeling of Plaza Juan XXIII, one of the main works promoted by the Cartagena City Council this legislature in the city, started yesterday. The works, which will last six months and cost two million euros, will mean the pedestrianization of the space between Ronda and Salitre streets and add to those underway to close most of the Plaza de la Merced to cars, known as the Lake. In a final rush by the government team, in the middle of the election year, the renovation of the water network, pavement and lighting in the nearby San Fernando street is also underway.

The new cut means that it will no longer be possible to circulate from Juan XXIII to Juan Fernández street. Yes, circulation will be maintained from Ronda to San Juan and from Salitre to Parque. This was requested by the residents of the environment and recommended by the Local Police, who pointed out the intersection of Juan XIII with San Juan, at the height of the dry cleaners, as a common place of accidents, municipal sources indicated to LA VERDAD. And they assured that the reform of the square was a demand of the residents of this part of the historic center.

Starting early in the morning, the company in charge of the work fenced off the area that will be pedestrianized and a sector between the pond and the arcades, where there are several bars with terraces.

The mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, stressed that “a large open-plan surface will be generated, which will eliminate the roundabout and curbs, opening more spaces for pedestrians and maintaining road communication.” And she added that beaconing and painting of the loading and unloading areas was also carried out, “with the aim that the activity can move forward avoiding the inconvenience to neighbors and merchants as much as possible.”

The project covers 9,000 square meters and maintains the circulation of vehicles from Ronda to San Juan and from Salitre to Parque



The roundabout will be demolished and Hidrogea, which tendered the works under the municipal water service contract, will renew a collector. In addition, “we are going to create a clear and unobstructed square, which will have the pedestrian as the true protagonist,” said the councilor. She explained that the intervention will take place in four phases of works and over 9,000 square meters, “which will remain at the same level” to facilitate recreation.

There will be no curbs and the pavement will be at the same level, “allowing the connection of Santa Florentina street with the square.” They will also install underground garbage containers; they will concentrate the lights in ten staffs; They will put a ground fountain next to the ficus in the current roundabout, with twenty-one jets up to 1.5 meters high, the possibility of having a set of lights; and they will mount curved benches and new litter bins.

More capacity in the rain



Arroyo recalled that the previous reform of the square took place twenty-five years ago and its character as “the main pedestrian communication between the historic center and the Eixample”. He also indicated that the project will cover from Carlos III street to the intersection of Canales street with La Palma street. And he stressed the need to improve all the sanitation networks and drinking water supplies, which have become obsolete due to their age and must expand their capacity by constructing new buildings. The capacity is limited before possible episodes of intense rains.

Regarding the deadlines, he pointed out that the City Council technicians consider that it can be cut substantially. In addition, he insisted that the works are organized to reduce inconvenience to a minimum and maintain current uses during the work. An archaeologist will permanently supervise the work.